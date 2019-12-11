Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report,
DuBois City Police
Dec. 8
Police received a call in reference to a lost wallet. A male reported that he was given a ride to Sheetz and when he got out, he realized his wallet was missing. He did not know the driver. The camera was looked at and it found that the male had walked and didn’t get out of a vehicle. The officers walked with the male to alley which he was seen walking from and at the end was the male’s wallet on the ground.
Police assisted Sandy Township at the Hampton Inn for a report of a possible domestic dispute. Police cleared once everything was under control.
A female reported that her father kept texting her about another family member and then threatening her.
Police were dispatched to a West Long Avenue address for a 85-year-old female who is having a mental health related episode and is being combative. Upon arrival, police met with the caretaker. While waiting for EMS the female did not seem combative. The ambulance arrived on scene. Once police confirmed that everything was okay, they cleared the call.
Police were dispatched to the 300-block of West Sheridan Avenue for an animal complaint. Dispatch received a complaint of a dog behind the residence barking and howling, possibly injured. Upon arrival officers were directed to the wooded area behind the residence. Officers located a medium sized dog and found that it was trapped in a coil trap. Officers released the dog from the trap and noticed a collar with tags on and found the dog was to live on Parrot Road. Officers returned the dog to the owner.
Police were dispatched to a West Long Avenue address for a report of a runaway juvenile. The father stated he went to speak to his son and found a body pillow under his blankets. The father believed his son had gone to his girlfriends house in Brockway. Officers made contact with PSP for assistance in checking the girlfriends house in Brockway. The male juvenile was found at that residence. PSP took custody of the male and transported him to the DuBois City Police Station. Officers then transported the male back to his residence and released him to his father.
Police were dispatched to an East Second Avenue address for a report of a physical disturbance. Upon arrival, a male was standing on the front porch who, when police inquired what was going on, shouted, “Shut up and get in here.” The male was requested to sit down as he was enraged and the entire family was yelling back and forth. Police advised all parties everyone needed to calm down. While officers were speaking with the male and his mother inside, it was advised the male “flipped out” and he had pushed or punched another male who was no longer on scene at the time of police arrival. Upon exiting the house, the other male was outside with Sandy Township Police Department who arrived on scene to assist. The male advised nothing happened and he just walked to get cigarettes. The male went to stay somewhere else for the night. Prosecution was declined.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.