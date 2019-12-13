Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

On Nov. 22, PSP Punxsutawney received a complaint implicating Leonard Hughes, 47, of Corsica, had violated the terms of a protection from abuse order issued by the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas. An investigation confirmed the allegations. The defendant was subsequently arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

State Police at Ridgway

On Dec. 13 at 2:40 a.m., the fire department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on SR 950. At this time, this investigation is deemed an undetermined fire. Vehicle was a complete loss. Estimated loss $5,000. There were no injuries and the investigation continues.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

Tags