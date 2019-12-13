Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Nov. 22, PSP Punxsutawney received a complaint implicating Leonard Hughes, 47, of Corsica, had violated the terms of a protection from abuse order issued by the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas. An investigation confirmed the allegations. The defendant was subsequently arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
State Police at Ridgway
On Dec. 13 at 2:40 a.m., the fire department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on SR 950. At this time, this investigation is deemed an undetermined fire. Vehicle was a complete loss. Estimated loss $5,000. There were no injuries and the investigation continues.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.