State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 31 at 6:49 p.m., a person found a pistol while checking for a shed at State Game Land #33, Rush Township, Centre County. The owner of the pistol was contacted once the PICS check was done.
Clearfield Borough
A Moshannon Valley High School Class ring was located on a meter in the Borough. The ring was from graduating class 1987 and has the initials “KWB.” If this is your ring or you know who it belongs to, please contact Clearfield Police Department at (814) 765-7819.
Officers responded to a business on Doctors Drive for an automatic fire alarm. Upon arrival, it was found the alarm was being tested by workers.
Police were requested by the Fire Department to assist with an open burn ordinance violation at a residence on the 500 block of East Locust Street. The fire department extinguished the fire and the code enforcement officer handled the violation.
Officers responded to a possible break-in of a storage unit on Hammermill Road. It was found later that the individual who was accused of breaking into the storage unit is on the lease. The issue was found to be civil in nature and both individuals were informed.
Officers conducted a warrant service on a female located at a residence on East Market Street. The female was able to satisfy the warrant.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 27 at 1:20 p.m., police received a report of access device fraud. In this incident, money was taken from a 57-year-old Clearfield man’s bank account and used for the purpose of gambling. The man ultimately contacted the bank to notify them of the situation and had his account frozen. Pending further investigation.
On Jan. 30 at 5 p.m., police received a report of a HT 1250 Motorola handheld fire radio being stolen from a motor vehicle while parked in the parking lot of Wallace Auto Sales on Old Town Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
On Jan. 31, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation on Washington Avenue. The driver, Ray P. Ross Jr., 37, of Clearfield was found to have outstanding warrants. Upon further investigation, the male was allegedly found to be in possession of loaded needles, a spoon, and other drug paraphernalia.
On Feb. 1 at 8:44 p.m., police responded to a Servomation Drive residence for a domestic dispute. A 22-year-old Clearfield male had been in an argument with Thomas Hall, 44, of Clearfield. The argument became physical and the man was punched in the face by Hall, who left the residence as police were called for.
On Feb. 1 at 9:26 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the Sid’s Six Pack parking lot for an equipment violation. During the course of the officer’s investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Jury Bell, 25, of Clearfield was under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers then ultimately conducted a search of the vehicle which yielded in the findings of marijuana and other assorted drug paraphernalia. Bell was then transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for the purpose of a legal blood draw and was subsequently released to a sober individual.
On Feb. 1-2 from the hours of 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., the Lawrence Township Police and Clearfield Borough Police Departments conduct a DUI roving patrol. During the course of this saturation patrol, four DUI arrests were made, one drug arrest, four traffic citations, and 28 written warnings were issued. These joint effort saturation patrols shall continue through 2020. The Lawrence Township Police Department wishes to remind all motorists to buckle up.
On Feb. 2, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation on South Second Street. The driver, Terry L. Augustine, 66, of Clearfield was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw after a field sobriety test. Lab results are pending.
On Feb. 2 at 12:49 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Shay Shaw, 30, of Clearfield, it was discovered that he was under the influence of alcohol. Shaw was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and released to a sober individual. Charges to be filled upon receiving lab results.
On Feb. 3 at 10:36 a.m., police received a report of a theft. A 61-year-old Clearfield male reported that a 5x8 trailer with a spare tire, a 24-foot ladder, and wheel barrow were stolen from a plot of land he owns in the area of Firetower Road. Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrence Township Police Department.
On Feb. 3 at 2:41 p.m., police assisted Parole Agents in an investigation on Turnpike Avenue regarding Zachary Quigley. Upon making contact with Quigley and receiving consent to search his residence, he was discovered to be in possession of a large amount of methamphetamines and various drugs and drug paraphernalia. Quigley was taken into custody and housed in the Clearfield County Jail on those charges.
Curwensville Borough
Police were notified of a pole down and possible accident that had occurred in the area of Water Street and Filbert Street. The investigation is ongoing.
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bloomington Avenue. After checking the vehicle, it was found that nothing criminal in nature had occurred.
Police responded to the Curwensville Moose for a mental health incident. After checking the vehicle, it was found that nothing criminal in nature had occurred.
Police responded to McNaul Street for a welfare check. The individual involved was found to be in good health and not in need of EMS.
Police responded to another welfare check at the Curwensville Commons as children were contacting the 911 center. All was found to be in order and the children were spoken to about using emergency calls for emergencies only.
Police assisted EMS and Rescue Hose and Ladder Company with a landing zone at the Curwensville High School for a patient not involving the high school.
Police and the Curwensville Borough Street Department assisted a local truck driver along Susquehanna Avenue with unloading equipment by shutting down the roadway for a short period of time.
Police were contacted concerning an incident of criminal mischief involving automobiles at the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging meal site. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Curwensville Borough Police Department.
Police arrested a female for driving under the influence in the area of George Street and Maxwell Street.
Police responded to the Curwensville Commons for a reported criminal mischief complaint. It was learned that unknown individuals had broken into the change compartment on a washing machine, however, nothing had been stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Jan. 31 at 6:28 p.m., a crash occurred as Cassandra I. Smith, 25, of Clarion and Hunter K. Hill, 25, of Willoughby, Oh. were driving west on I-80 near the 88.4 mile marker. Smith was traveling in the left line and she passed Hill, who was traveling in the right lane. Just after passing Hill, Smith continued to travel a short distance just before applying the brakes. Smith then abruptly swerved in an apparent attempt to enter the right lane. Smith’s vehicle’s right side then struck the left front wheel of Hill’s vehicle. Just after initial impact, Smith’s vehicle exited the roadway at the south berm and continued to travel west through the median for approximately two hundred feet. The vehicle then overturned over a small tree just prior to striking an embankment. Hill’s vehicle came to final rest at the north berm. Smith and her passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. Both occupants were transported from the scene by EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois and then subsequently taken to UMPC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh for treatment of life threatening injuries. Both occupants are believed to have not been wearing their seat belts. Occupants in Hill’s vehicle were not injured. Police were assisted at the scene by Dusan AMServe, Clarion EMS, Pine Creek VFD, and Falls Creek VFD. This investigation will continue.
On Dec. 20, 2019 at 1:56 a.m., police responded to a disabled motorist on I-80 near mile marker 105.6 westbound, Union Township. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver, Derek Kirkpatrick, 30, of Leeper was driving under the influence. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
On Jan. 28 at 3:37 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Route 322 and Fuller Road. A vehicle was traveling east on Route 322 and Priscilla S. Young-Hollins, 44, of Punxsutawney was driving south on Fuller Road. Young-Hollis attempted to cross Route 322 and failed to yield to the vehicle, which struck her at the two o’clock position. Young-Hollins’s vehicle rotated 90 degrees before coming to final rest; the other vehicle continued eastbound, entered the south berm, and struck a road sign before coming to final rest facing east. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage to its front. No injuries reported at the crash scene.
On Jan. 29 at 11:30 a.m., a crash occurred on Bennetts Valley Highway east of Hoovertown Road, Huston Township. Linda L. Marshall was driving on Route 255 and was attempting to make a left turn into a business parking lot. Another vehicle, driven by Theresa M. Gustafson, 60, of DuBois, was also traveling north and proceeded to the intersection of Route 255 and Route 153. Gustafson then rear-ended Marshall. Police were assisted by Bennetts Valley Volunteer Fire and EMS and Bricen Towing.
On Jan. 30 at 9:40 p.m., a crash occurred as Terrance L. Sloan, 44, of Latrobe was driving north on Route 219 in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. Sloan failed to safely negotiate a bend in the roadway, and his vehicle veered off the roadway and struck the guide wire on P. The vehicle then traveled through the grass, roadside, until striking an embankment. The vehicle then crossed Glasshurst Road and continued through the grass until coming to final rest facing north. Brockway VFD assisted on scene.
On Jan. 31 at 8:09 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling south on Route 4055. The vehicle struck a pile of rock salt that was located directly in the middle of the southbound lane. The officer observed minor cosmetic damage to the front section of the vehicle, and observed evidence on the roadway that substantiated the driver’s statement. The driver was also interviewed on scene, and it was discovered the driver was driving at about 45 miles per hour, was wearing a seat belt, and was not injured.
On Feb. 2 at 9:50 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling Southwest on East Main Street in Sykesville Boro. A driver lost control of the vehicle on a snow-covered roadway. The vehicle slid into the southbound lane and onto the side walk, striking a telephone pole. The vehicle came to its final rest facing west. The vehicle suffered minor damage to its 11 o’clock position. The driver and passenger sustained no injuries and were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Verizon was notified of the damage to the telephone pole.
On Feb. 2 at 2:57 p.m., a crash occurred on DuBois Rockton Road at an intersection with a private driveway, approximately 30 feet south of Murray Road. Edward P. Ogden, 76, of DuBois was stopped facing east at the end of his private driveway, while Shawna R. Zeigler, 29, of Clearfield was traveling south on DuBois Rockton Road. Ogden attempted to pull out into the north bound lane and did not notice Zeigler’s vehicle. Ogden’s vehicle impacted Zeigler’s passenger side front fender. Zeigler’s vehicle went 30 feet south onto the side of Murray Road. Ogden was able to drive back into the driveway. Ogden’s vehicle sustained disabling front end damage, and Zeigler’s vehicle sustained disabling passenger side fender damage from the result of this crash. No injuries were reported as a results of this crash.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Jan. 24 at 10:39 a.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on Hunts Run Road, Rose Township. Troopers observed a known 38-year-old Brookville female driving the vehicle. Through investigation, troopers observed indicators of impairment from the female driver and subsequently placed her under arrest for driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood results.
On Feb. 1 at 10:33 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Ridge Road and the driver, a 39-year-old Punxsutawney male, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.
A DUI checkpoint was held on Feb. 1-2 in Jefferson County. During the detail, members effectuated two DUI arrests and one summary disorderly conduct arrest. A total of 23 summary traffic citations were issued along with 42 written warnings.
This station is investigating an accidental shooting which occurred in a basement on Grand View Drive. This incident occurred on Feb. 2 at about 3.a.m. A known 13-year-old juvenile accidentally shot his friend, a known 14-year-old juvenile, while target shooting with a BB gun. The 14-year-old juvenile was treated and released at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for minor injuries.
On Oct. 26 at 11:09 a.m., police investigated an incident on Saint Jacobs Church Road where a suspect attempted to purchase a shotgun at the aforementioned location. The purchase was denied following a PICS check that indicated the suspect was prohibited from purchasing a firearm. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
On Feb. 3 at 11:18 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 949. Roberta J. Mercer, 83, of Ridgway, was negotiating a slight left curve when she lost control on black ice. The vehicle struck the guide rail head on and spun clock-wise coming to final rest on the guide rail. No injuries reported.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 30 at 12:19 p.m., a 39-year-old Kersey male was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Main Street in Fox Township. Upon further investigation, it was determined he was under the influence of drugs. Charges pending through Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob’s office.
On Jan. 31 at 1:49 p.m., a 51-year-old DuBois female was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Route 219 and upon further investigation was found to be under the influence of drugs. The female was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. Charges pending toxicology results.
On Feb. 2 at 1:32 a.m. a traffic stop was initiated for a traffic violation on State Street. The driver, a 51-year-old Ridgway female, was found to have been drinking and was arrested for driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood alcohol count results.
On Jan. 31 –Feb. 1, a crime occurred on North Eagle Valley Road when unknown suspect(s) removed a small window on the door, unlocked the door then removed a CB radio then fled the scene. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.
On Feb. 1 at 10:44 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on I-99 North in Benner Township for speeding. While making contact with the driver, Michael Blake, 22, of Clearfield, the odor of marijuana was observed. A search of the vehicle resulted in multiple items being seized. Police are investigating.
On Feb. 2 at 1:11 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop at North Seventh Street and East Spruce Street in Philipsburg Borough. Upon further investigation, a juvenile male from Osceola Mills was arrested for driving under the influence and drug possession.