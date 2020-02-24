Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 11:45 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted for summary violation(s) on Elizabeth Street, Houtzdale Borough. A probable cause vehicle search was conducted and resulted in seven grams of methamphetamine and 80 grams of marijuana. A 41-year-old Houtzdale man, and a 31-year-old Houtzdale woman were both identified as suspects, and the man was also driving under the influence. Felony and misdemeanor charges forthcoming.
———
On Sunday at 3:02 p.m., troopers responded to an incident involving a dog on the 2400-block of Windy Hill Road, Pike Township. Upon arrival, it was determined that the owner of the dog, Wendy Elensky, 54, of Curwensville, failed to keep the dog on her property. Elensky was charged for a dog law violation.
———
On Saturday at 1:20 p.m., it was reported to police that a 100 pound, white Mitchell gas propane tank had been stolen from Faunce Road, Boggs Township. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Saturday at 12:21 a.m., Michael Hatch, 47, of Bradford was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Shawville Frenchville Highway, Girard Township. Investigation revealed Hatch to be driving under the influence. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Friday at 7:25 p.m., troopers responded to a report of domestic violence on the 4100-block of Viola Pike, Gulich Township. Upon arrival, both Nicholas Rebar, 35, of Ramey and Mallori Rebar, 33, of Ramey related that they had made physical contact with one another. Both parties were charged with harassment.
———
On Friday at 10:38 a.m., it was reported that an unknown suspect at an unknown location damaged a wheel speed sensor on a 53-year-old Irvona woman’s personal vehicle. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Thursday at 7:38 p.m., police responded to Fourth Avenue, Curwensville Borough for a welfare check on a 30-year-old Curwensville woman and a 32-year-old Curwensville man. Upon further investigation it was discovered that both parties were in a verbal argument that later turned physical in nature. Both parties were cited for harassment through the local magistrates office.
———
On Thursday at 5:20 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Troy Hawk Run Highway and North Front Street, Decatur Township. This crash occurred as Robert J. Weber, 76, of Grampian was traveling east on North Front Street turning left onto Troy Hawk Run Highway and turned into the path of a vehicle driven by Qianhe Liu, 23, of Scarborough, Ontario. No one was injured as a result of this crash.
———
On Feb. 16 at 12:15 p.m., Anthony Taylor, 35, of Elkhart, Ind. was found to have a small amount of marijuana in his bag while visiting SCI Houtzdale. Charges pending through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Feb. 15 at 9:28 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated on River Road, Lawrence Township. William Burnett, 52, of Grampian was stopped for a head light violation. Upon contact with Burnett, he was found to be driving under the influence. Upon a search of the vehicle, a small amount of marijuana was located with a pipe inside of the vehicle. Charges pending through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to an incident of harassment outside of a local establishment on Daisy Street. According to the complainant, she was getting into her vehicle when a woman walked up to her and began yelling. The woman then left the area. The complainant just walked the incident to be documented.
———
Officers were notified of a hit and run that occurred in the parking lot of a local business located on Reed Street. The complainant’s truck had a small dent on the passenger side door and a large scratch. The incident is under further investigation.
———
A woman reported that her wallet was possibly stolen from a local business. The woman called in shortly after making the report informing officers that she had found it.
———
Police were dispatched to a reported structure at a residence on Spruce Street. The complainant stated that there was heavy smoke coming from the chimney. Officers arrived and viewed that a normal amount of smoke was coming out of the chimney. Officers also made contact with the homeowners and they stated everything was fine.
———
Lawrence Township Police Department had a vehicle stopped in front of Tractor Supply. The driver had a warrant through this department and officers responded to the scene. The driver was able to satisfy the warrant.
———
Police were dispatched to the Nichols Street bridge for a vehicle accident. One vehicle rear-ended another vehicle. One vehicle came to a rest on the sidewalk of the bridge. Both drivers were not injured, and they were able to drive the vehicles away.
———
Police responded to a psychological emergency at a residence on West Front Street. The individual willingly spoke with a CRISIS delegate on the phone.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on Daisy Street for a reported dog bite. According to the caller, a juvenile was bit multiple times by a pit bull. Clearfield EMS arrived on scene and transported the juvenile to Clearfield Penn Highlands for further treatment. Animal Control arrived on scene and conducted an investigation.
Lawrence Township
Police are investigating a report of a fraudulent use of a credit card that occurred Thursday at Puff Super Value. A 31-year-old woman alleges that charges were made to her card that were not authorized. This incident is still under investigation by police.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Saturday at 2:02 a.m., police responded to a DUI crash on the 27000-block of Dowler Highway, Burnside Township. The driver sustained suspected minor injuries as a result of the crash.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
On Feb. 9 at 10:11 a.m., police investigated a one vehicle crash that occurred at the 800-block of Wopsy Road, Clearfield Township, Cambria County. This crash occurred as a Diana L. Ferry, 66, of Glasgow was driving east on Wopsy Road, when she hit black ice. Wopsy’s vehicle crossed into the west bound lane and struck an embankment off the northern berm. The vehicle then flipped onto its driver’s side. There were no injuries as a result of this crash.
———
Police are investigating the theft of a black 1958 Harley Davidson Panhead motorcycle from the 2500-block of Skyline Drive, Reade Township, Cambria County. The theft occurred between Dec. 1, 2019 and Jan. 27, 2020. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 471-6500.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday at 11:06 a.m., a two-vehicle reportable crash occurred on Tyrone Pike north of Glass City Road, Rush Township, Centre County. Jonathan M. Sadlowski, 30, of Curwensville and Gary T. Shingledecker, 65, of Philipsburg were each driving south when Shingledecker slowed to make a left hand turn onto Glass City Road. Sadlowski was following too closely behind and was unable to slow a stop, causing the vehicles to collide. All parties involved were wearing their seat belts.
———
On Friday at 9:40 a.m., Fred Hockenbery, 28, of Houtzdale was arrested for retail theft at Hall’s Market, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Hockenberry was also arrested on a warrant from Centre County Sheriff’s Office and taken to Centre County Correctional Facility.
———
On Monday at 8:53 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on South Centre Street near the intersection of Beaver Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. David M. Revak, 60, of York became distracted and drifted off the right hand side of the roadway, striking a utility pole.
———
On Feb. 14 at 11:31 a.m., a crash occurred as a driver backed up across South Second Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. The driver struck the corner of a porch on the 300-block of South Second Street. The driver contacted the home owner the next day and advised him of the crash. There were no injuries.