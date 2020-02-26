Clearfield Borough
Police assisted a motorist with unlocking his vehicle on East Cherry Street.
———
Police responded to a vehicle accident on East Locust Street involving two vehicles. No injuries were reported.
———
Police responded to a physical dispute between a father and son on West Market Street. Police were able to deescalate the altercation. While police were inside the residence, multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances were located.
———
Police received a report of a lost wallet.
———
Police responded to a mental health emergency in which an individual stated she was going to shoot herself. Police arrived on-scene and spoke with the woman. She informed officers that the statement was not literal and was out of frustration.
———
Police responded to a disturbance involving juveniles knocking on the door of a residence and then running away. Police search the area with negative findings.
———
Police responded to a verbal altercation between two men. Before police arrival, one of the men had left the area on foot. Police located the man and found him to be heavily intoxicated. The man subsequently also contained a warrant. The man was taken into custody.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 12:45 p.m., Ray Ross Jr., 36, of Clearfield, was at Centralized Court for a preliminary hearing. Ross was asked to empty his pockets, per jail policy, as he entered the secured area. While emptying his pockets, Ross accidentally dropped a used syringe, which he had on his person in his pants pocket. After attempting to conceal the syringe, he was commanded to provide it to the corrections officer and the officer, and he complied. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that he had left the syringe in his pocket after using it the previous day. Charges were filed on Ross.
———
On Tuesday at 4:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Dorey Street Extension for a report of a physical domestic in progress. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, Roman Jarvis, 36, of Clearfield, who was throwing items from inside the residence into the yard. Jarvis was visibly agitated and had to be detained due to his demeanor. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Jarvis choked a woman, drug her down the stairs and threw her outside of the residence. It was also reported that Jarvis spit in the woman’s face several times. While conducting the investigation, it was believed that Jarvis was under the influence of a controlled substance. Jarvis was ultimately searched and found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was housed in the Clearfield County Jail due to his intoxication. Charges were filed for simple assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
Sandy Township
On Monday, a 28-year-old Munson woman was pulled over in the area of Circle Road for a traffic violation, when officers learned she had an active warrant. It was also found the vehicle she was driving had a license plate from a different vehicle, the inspection was expired and it was not insured. The woman was taken into custody on the warrant. Charges are pending for the vehicle violations.
———
On Sunday, a Blinker Parkway man reported that overnight someone hit and damaged his mailbox.
———
On Sunday, several juveniles reported finding a cooler with rotting remains. Upon investigation officers determined it to be a bait pile and the remains were of an animal.
———
On Sunday, officers received a report of a man in the O’Reilly Auto Parts store, possibly intoxicated. While responding to the store, officers passed a vehicle with man driving. Upon pulling the man over, it was confirmed he appeared to be under the influence. The 53-year-old Circle Road man was able to have a family member pick him up. Charges pending.
———
On Saturday, officers received a report of a minor accident between two tractor trailers at the Falls Creek Sheetz. One driver reported the other truck left without giving any information.
———
On Saturday, officers responded to a medical alarm at a 12th Street residence. Upon arrival the resident reported it as a false alarm.
———
On Saturday, an 18-year-old Brookville man pulled from a stop sign on Midway Drive at Industrial Drive into the path of a vehicle driven by a DuBois woman. Moderate to major damage and no injuries reported. The 18-year-old was cited for a stop sign violation.
———
On Friday, Snappy’s employees reported receiving another counterfeit $50 bill, possibly from the same person from the day before. Investigation continues.
———
On Friday, a 31-year-old South Brady Street woman reported someone took some tools and two bags of miscellaneous items from the garage behind the house.
———
On Friday, police responded to a false alarm at the Clyde Ferraro building.
———
On Friday, officers received a report of woman acting strange in her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Upon arrival officers found the 35-year-old Kersey woman jumping around inside her vehicle. Officers made contact with the woman who admitted to recently using drugs. She contacted a friend to come and pick her up. Charges are pending.
———
On Friday, a 37-year-old Treasure Lake woman reported she heard someone knocking on her door, but when she went to check, no one was there. Officers checked but did not find anyone in the area.
———
Sandy Township
On Friday, officers received a report of a man who seemed to be dozing off in the front seat of a vehicle in the parking lot. Upon arrival officer found the man in the store and he was fine. He had been on the phone in his car and was on his way home from work.
———
On Friday, officers responded to a Hanes Drive residence three separate times for a domestic disturbance between a 35-year-old woman and her 44-year-old boyfriend. The two continually got into verbal arguments and requested the police to try to get the other one out of the apartment. The situation was handled without incident.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Tuesday at 5:31 p.m., a 26-year-old Reynoldsville man was driving on the 2300-block of Harmony Road, Young Township, Jefferson County, when he was arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia. The man also had multiple active warrants out of Clearfield County. Charges are pending.
———
On Monday at approximately 6:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 100-block of Railroad Street, Westover Borough for a possible harassment involving a 27-year-old Westover woman and a 50-year-old Kittanning woman. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Feb. 16 at 2:05 a.m., a 46-year-old Curwensville woman pulled up to a vehicle fire on Mahaffey Grampian Highway, Penn Township. Police told the woman that the road would be opened shortly. Upon making contact with her, it was found that she was driving under the influence of alcohol. The woman was transported to PSP Clearfield where she submitted to a breath test. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Feb. 14 at 8:46 p.m., police attempted to stop Barry Goss, 59, of Cherry Tree, for a summary traffic violation on Main Street, Burnside Borough. The vehicle failed to stop and fled from PSP. Two PIT maneuvers were deployed, however they were unsuccessful in stopping the vehicle. The vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence, where a foot pursuit ensued. The man was then taken into custody. Upon further investigation, the man was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance. The man was taken to the Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment.
State Police at Rockview
Police are investigating a report of an indecent assault at North Ninth Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, in which the alleged victim is a 15-year-old Phlilipsburg girl.