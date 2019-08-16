Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Police was called to Edgewood Apartments on a report of a trespasser. Upon arrival police came in contact with Bradley Alan Maines. Maines was currently wanted by State Parole on a warrant. Upon placing him into custody, four baggies of methamphetamine, two hypodermic needles and assorted drug paraphernalia was discovered on him. Agents from State Parole took custody of Maines. Charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia are pending against Maines by the Lawrence Township Police Department.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
On Aug. 14 at 1:49 p.m, a crash occurred as a result of a road rage incident on SR 255 near SR 948. Stacy Parks of St. Marys was heading north towards St. Marys and was driving a 2017 Ford Escape. She passed a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Nathan Damon of St Marys at a high rate of speed and then spiked her brakes for unknown reasons. Damon was following too close and could not stop in time, causing the Silverado to strike the Escape.
Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts and were uninjured. Front airbags deployed in the Silverado. Both units involved will be charged accordingly. PSP was assisted on scene by Fox Township Fire Department with traffic control.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.