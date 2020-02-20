Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Tuesday at 1:59 p.m., a crash occurred as Warren L. Smith, 67, of Shrewsbury was traveling east on I-80 in the area of the 117 mile marker, Lawrence Township. Smith fell asleep behind the wheel, causing his vehicle to travel off the right berm of the right lane and strike an embankment. The vehicle then began rolling several times before coming to rest on its roof along the right berm of the right lane. Smith was not injured and was wearing a seat belt.
On Tuesday morning, a 69-year-old Coalport woman contacted police and told them that unknown suspect(s) stole a tire/rim from her vehicle. It was discovered that an unknown suspect(s) stole the front passenger tire and rim from the woman’s Ford Focus car, which was parked in front of the woman’s residence along Railroad Street, Coalport Borough at the time of the theft.
On Monday at 6:07 p.m., a one-vehicle crash occurred on Hardscrabble Road near Pheasant Drive, Morris Township. In this crash, a 17-year-old Houtzdale boy failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway, subsequently striking a tree. No injuries occurred as a result of this crash.
Clearfield Borough
Police were notified of a theft of gasoline from a local business’s fuel card. The investigation is ongoing.
Police were requested to conduct a welfare check for an elderly woman. Police located the woman and found her to be okay.
Police were notified of a suspicious vehicle that was parked near a residence. Police are investigating the incident.
Clearfield Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with an incident on Industrial Park Road involving a man that was assaulted by multiple individuals. State Police assisted in locating one of the suspects, where he was arrested at his residence.
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
On Feb. 3 at 4:43 p.m., an incident occurred as Kenten Wisor, 39, of Clearfield, was driving on State Route 219, Horton Township, Elk County, and a traffic stop was initiated for a traffic violation. During the investigation, he was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Wisor was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for an opportunity of a legal blood draw and refused. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin’s office.
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Feb. 11 at 3:10 p.m., unknown suspect(s) attempted to open a credit card using a 33-year-old Karthaus woman’s information.