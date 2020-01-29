Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 26 at 1:31 a.m., police arrested a 22-year-old Morrisdale male for driving under the influence on Dorey Street. Charges were filed.
———
On Jan. 28 at 6:05 p.m., a crash occurred on the 22000-block of Shawville-Frenchville Highway in which Edmond D. Leigey, 71, of Frenchville slowed his vehicle and began to execute a wide right turn into a driveway. Victoria L. Conway, 41, of LeContes Mills, failed to see Leigey making a turn and continued at about 50 miles-per-hour. As Conway’s vehicle approached Leigey’s, Conway cut the wheel to the left in an avoidance maneuver but impacted the vehicle in the right rear. After impact, Conway’s vehicle continued south off the roadway and came to final rest in the grass parallel to the roadway. Leigey’s vehicle was spun clockwise and came to final rest on the westbound berm. The impact caused disabling damage to the front of Conway’s vehicle and disabling damage to the right rear of Leigey’s vehicle. Conway and a juvenile passenger were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for evaluation and treatment. All occupants were wearing at the time of this crash. Assisting on scene were Clearfield EMS, LeContes Mills Fire Department, and AJ Ross Towing.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of a phone scam that contained inappropriate language.
———
Police received a report of two individuals loitering around a church.
————
Police were requested to conduct a welfare check for an individual that the caller was concerned for. Police did make contact with the individual and found the person to be okay and safe. While police were conducting the welfare check, they came into contact with a female containing warrants. The female was arrested and housed on the warrant.
———
Police received a report of a missing package from her porch that is believed to be stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Lawrence Township police came in contact with a male containing warrants through this department. Officers arrived and the male was able to satisfy the warrants.
———
Police were notified of an individual who requested to speak the Crisis Hotline but unable to do so due to cell phone problems. Police assisted the individual with obtaining help.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 28 at 1:39 p.m., police responded to White Church Road for a report of a physical domestic in progress. Upon officers arriving on scene and conducting their investigation, it was discovered that Creagan Powell, 35, from Glen Richey punched a 29-year-old Glen Richey woman in the face with a closed fist causing minor injuries, where he then pushed and pinned her to the ground causing her to hit her head and lock herself in the bathroom until police could arrive. The male was ultimately housed in Clearfield County Jail on a probation violation and is being charged with simple assault and harassment.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 17 at 4:22 p.m., a 41-year-old Brookville man reported to the police that a crime had occurred Nov. 11, 2019. In this incident unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered the camp on Stormer Road and ransacked through the camp. Multiple items were taken from the camp. This investigation is still ongoing. Anybody with any information pertaining to this incident are asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney (814) 938-0510.
———
On Dec. 23 at 8:46 a.m., police received a report of an incident regarding a known 41-year-old male who allegedly hit his juvenile daughter in the nose after an argument occurred in the kitchen. Jefferson County CYS contacted police on this issue. This investigation is still ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
On Jan. 27 at 5:38 p.m., a crash occurred as Jeffrey A. Larson, 58, of Wilcox was driving north on Route 66 just south of Trussel Road. Larson’s vehicle became disabled after it struck a tree that had fallen across the entire north bound lane and part of the south bound lane. Larson reported no injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Zook Motors. Police were assisted on scene by Highland Township Volunteer Fire Department, PennDOT, and Zook Motors.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Police are investigating the report of a sexual assault in Benner Township involving a juvenile male.
———
On Jan. 21 at 10:16 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling west on Black Moshannon Road. Benjamin R. Selvage, 19, of Philipsburg lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a right hand curve on snow and ice covered roads. The vehicle exited off of the north side of the roadway and struck an embankment, then rolled over onto the roof. Selvage was utilizing his seat belt at the time of the crash and was not injured. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Bigler Boyz. Assisted by members of Philipsburg Fire Company.
———
Sometime between Jan. 25-27, an incident occurred on South High Street. In this incident, unknown suspect(s) damaged a 52-year-old Port Matilda man’s John Deere riding tractor, then fled the scene in an unknown direction. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.
———
On Jan. 26 at 9:26 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance after receiving reports of a female screaming. Through investigation various forms of drug paraphernalia were seized from the residence. Other drugs and paraphernalia including loaded needles filled with suspected methamphetamine were seized from the baby’s room. One individual, a family friend of the homeowners, was arrested and transported to Clearfield County Jail on a warrant for a separate incident in which they were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and miscellaneous other warrants. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Jan. 27 at 6:46 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on I-99 north, mile marker 59.4. During the traffic stop, Walther Orlando, 25, of Hyattsville, Md., Eric Alvarez, 26, of Silver Spring, Md., and Jose Tuja, 26, of Silver Spring, Md. were all found to be in possession of Marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges are to be filed.
———
On Jan. 31 at 12:12 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Pine Street. The driver, a 22-year-old Snow Shoe male, was found to be in possession of illegal methamphetamines while under the influence.