Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Aug. 9
Police were informed of a possible PFA violation. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police were advised of a parking complaint on S. 4th Street.
———
Police received a wallet that was believed to be found during the time of the fair.
———
Police assisted a motorist with unlocking their vehicle.
———
Police were dispatched to a mental health incident on Weaver Street. The male involved was transported by EMS to the hospital.
———
Police were dispatched to a mental health incident on E. Locust Street. The female involved was transported by EMS to the hospital.
———
Police made contact with suspicious males on Daisy Street who were creating unreasonably loud noise.
———
Police were dispatched to an assault on W. Locust Street resulting in a female being transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
Lawrence Township
On August 8 at 2:04 p.m., police received a report of a missing vehicle. The complainant reported that Gerard “Gerry” Flango Jr. of Clearfield borrowed a 2006 Ford F250 Super Duty in February of 2019. He then ceased contact and has not returned the vehicle. The complainant had also received information that Flango may have sold the vehicle without a title transfer. The pickup is lifted with a diesel engine, two tone in color (green over tan), has a replaced tailgate that is white or silver, has a sliding rear window with multiple stickers on it (one of which is a Harley Davidson sticker), has a sunroof, tank leather interior and yellow marker lights above the windshield. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lawrence Township Police.
———
On Aug. 8, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation along Clearfield Shawville Highway. During the investigation, police detected the odor or marijuana. A search of the vehicle resulted in finding a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. the driver, Michael Sanchez, 31, of Curwensville, was also suspected to be under the influence and was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Lab results and charges are pending.
Curwensville Boro
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsy
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On June 18 around 11:15 p.m., a 24-year-old Lemont man was found to be driving under the influence of medical marijuana on West High Street and North Water Street, Bellefonte Borough, Centre County.
———
On June 30 around 3:13 a.m., a 30-year-old Jersey Shore man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop at South Eagle Valley Road and Boyd Road, Worth Township, Centre County.
———
On June 30 around 1:55 a.m., a 16-year-old male from Philipsburg was found to have consumed alcoholic beverages at 126 North Centre St., Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.
———
On June 26 around 11:45 p.m., a 27-year-old State College man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop at Puddintown Road and Lenor Drive, College Township, Centre County.