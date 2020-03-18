State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 3:17 p.m., Aaron Symosky, 29, of Carrolltown was stopped for a speeding violation on Clearfield Woodland Highway, Bradford Township. Symosky was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On March 11 at 12:01 a.m., suspect(s) stole from Houtzdale Hardware, located on Elizabeth Street, Woodward Township. Suspect(s) cut two padlocks from the cages that secure the gas grill propane tanks and stole seven tanks. Anyone with information is encouraged to call state police.
———
On March 9 at 4:19 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on I-80 east near mile marker 135, Cooper Township. There was a disabled tractor trailer that had lost its tire assembly and was parked along the shoulder. A piece of the tire assembly had been kicked back up from the traffic, which caused it to strike a vehicle driven by Michelle Guerra, 44, of Munson. Guerra was wearing her seat belt and was not injured.
———
On March 9 at 6:58 p.m., Kenneth Edward, 36, of Clearfield was stopped on the 1500-block of Nelson Road, Lawrence Township, for driving on a suspended license. Upon further observation, Edwards was found to be under the influence. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On March 3 at 9:05 a.m., police arrested Michael Dehoogh, 52, of Shirley, N.Y. for drug possession on I-80 West, Cooper Township. Charges have been filed.
———
On Dec. 16, police conducted a traffic stop on McAteer Street/Hannah Street, Houtzdale Borough. A search of the car resulted in the seizure of a plastic container that was used to store methamphetamine. The driver, Ashlin Dodge, 25, was also driving without insurance. Charges filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
State Police at DuBois
On March 1 at 11:45 p.m., police received a complaint in reference to a terroristic threats incident in which a 29-year-old DuBois man threatened to physically harm a 34-year-old Sykesville man on Shaffer Street, Sykesville Borough, Jefferson County. An investigation is ongoing.
———
On Feb. 3 at 4:55 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Watson Highway, Sandy Township, in which the driver, Curtis Miller, 30 of DuBois was found to be under the influence. Miller is facing charges through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
On Sunday at 4:39 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a residence on the 100 block of East DuBois Avenue for the report of a burglary in progress. Upon the arrival of police, they made contact with two men who broke into the apartment. Through a further investigation of the incident, police found that the men broke into the locked apartment in an attempt to steal a television and Xbox One that were in the apartment. Both men were placed under arrest and multiple felony charges were filed against them. They were then transported to the Clearfield County Jail where they are awaiting to be arraigned on the criminal charges.
———
On Saturday at 11:49 a.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a residence on West Weber Avenue for the report of a man shooting marbles at a house with a slingshot. Upon the arrival of police they spoke to residents in the area who had marbles all through their yard. They also showed police a video of a man shooting at the house from a second story window from a residence on South Brady Street. Officers then made contact with a man at the residence in question and he admitted to shooting at the roof of the residence on West Weber Avenue. The man will be cited for disorderly conduct.
———
On Saturday at 11:11 a.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a business on the 100 block of North Main Street for the report of a retail theft. Upon the arrival of police an employee at the store stated that a man took over $1,000 of merchandise from the store without paying for it. As he was loading the items into his vehicle, the employee confronted him and he took the items out of his vehicle and left. After observing the security video, police were able to identify the man. The investigation continues and felony retail theft charges are pending.
———
On Friday at 6:54 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a business on the 800 block of Beaver Drive for an alarm going off. Upon the arrival of officers they found nothing suspicious and found the building to be secure.
———
On Friday at 2:32 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to the report of two men in a physical fight outside a residence on the 100 block of South Brady Street. Upon the arrival of police, they made contact with the two men in question. The fight began over the men fighting over a woman and her property. One man had blood on his hands and face due to punching and being punched. The other man had a bite mark on his hand where he was bitten. The men were separated and charges of assault are pending.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Tuesday at 5:01 p.m., an incident occurred as a 56-year-old Blandburg woman received a call at a location on Skyline Drive, Reade Township, Cambria County. The caller, an unknown man, claimed to be an officer out of the state of Texas. The caller claimed he had a warrant for the woman’s arrest for drug trafficking and money laundering and that the government can freeze all money in her accounts for up to six months. The caller was able to talk the woman into purchasing four gift cards for Ebay, Best Buy, and Target, for an undisclosed amount of money and then provide the caller with the access pin numbers for the card. The woman later spoke with a family member and contacted police to report the incident after realizing she was scammed. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Ebensburg at 471-6500.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 4:11 a.m., troopers responded to North Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County for a report of a domestic disturbance. Through the course of the investigation it was determined that Clint Stiles, 34, of Philipsburg physically assaulted a 25-year-old Philipsburg woman. Stiles was taken into custody and arraigned on strangulation, simple assault, and harassment charges. Stiles was committed to Centre County Jail due to being unable to post bail.
———
On Friday, police were dispatched to Alder Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County for a complaint of domestic violence. After investigating, David Dixon, 35, of Philipsburg was charged for harassment of a 36-year-old Philipsburg woman.