Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 8:22 p.m., a 56-year-old Munson man physically fought with a 67-year-old Philipsburg woman over a bottle of vodka on Hudson Street, Decatur Township. Charges of harassment were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Saturday at 10:57 a.m., police investigated a crash on I-80 east at mile marker 112, Pine Township. Due to a previous crash, Amos S. Brown, 41, of Headland, Ala. came to an abrupt stop in the right lane to avoid rear-ending the vehicle in front of him. Dilkusho Hursandova, 49, of Philadelphia was unable to stop due to slippery road conditions and crashed into Brown’s vehicle. Assefa A. Gebremedhine, 53, of Takoma Park, Md., was also unable to stop and rear-eded Hursandova. Gebremedhine was taken to the Clearfield ER for treatment of injuries.
———
On Saturday at 10:32 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 east at mile marker 112, Pine Township. Carmen L. Vega, 20, of Lincoln Park, Mich., was a driver involved.
———
On Saturday at 10 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 Eastbound, mile marker 111.5, Pine Township. A tractor trailer driven by Abdullahi J. Hassan, 41, of Columbus, Ohio jackknifed. Thomas R. Castor, 69, of Ashland, Ohio struck the rear end of the trailer. No injuries were reported.
———
On Saturday at 6:05 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 east at mile marker 116.4, Lawrence Township. A PennDOT plow truck driven by Ronald E. Read, 72, of Woodland entered the roadway in front of a tractor trailer driven by James W. Miller, 44, of Hughesville. Miller was unable to avoid Read, causing the vehicles to impact. The snow plow spilled its load and traveled off the roadway. The tractor trailer came to final rest with tandem trailers blocking the right lane of travel. I-80 east was restricted to one lane for several hours while scene clearance and cleanup took place. All occupants were wearing seat belts, and Miller sustained minor injuries.
———
On Friday at 6:05 p.m., Jeffrey Gearhart, 35, of Curwensville was stopped for window tint while driving on Clearfield Shawville Highway, Lawrence Township. Gearhart was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. Charges pending through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On Friday at 10:41 a.m., a crash occurred on Elizabeth Street near Good Street, Houtzdale Borough. Kevin K. Kephart, 55, of Philipsburg was pulling out from Fuel On and struck a vehicle driven by Jodi C. Krause, 55, of Houtzdale. Krause was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for neck pain. No one else was injured. Police were assisted by Houtzdale-Ramey EMS and Houtzdale Fire Department and Fire Police.
———
On Thursday at 9:15 p.m., a crash occurred as a 16-year-old West Decatur boy was traveling north on Old U.S. Highway 322, Decatur Township. While traveling north, the boy’s vehicle began to slide on the snow covered roadway while negotiating a left hand turn. The driver lost control and the vehicle slid off the right side of the roadway, down and embankment, and struck some trees. The driver was wearing a seat belt and not injured in the crash.
———
On Feb. 25 at 10:15 a.m., an incident occurred on Small Street, Gulich Township in which a 73-year-old Houtzdale man received a phone call stating his grandson was involved in a crash where he was at fault for hitting a pregnant woman. The man was instructed to go buy a Money Pack gift card from Dollar General, put $500 on the card, and call back with the information. The man did that and after doing so, realized that he was part of a scam.
———
On Feb. 22 at 11:30 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 east, Bradford Township near mile marker 121.6. Roxie M. Smith, 77, of Penfield lost control of her vehicle which caused her to strike a cement drainage culvert on the northern side of the interstate. The vehicle was at final rest facing in the eastern direction. No injuries were reported.
———
On Feb. 21 at 6 p.m., an incident occurred as a 17-year-old Osceola Mills boy and a 17-year-old Philipsburg boy were involved in a physical altercation on Walton Street in Decatur Township. One boy punched the other boy’s father’s window, causing damage to it. Both boys were cited with harassment through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office. One boy was also cited for criminal mischief for the damages to the vehicle. The total amount of damage was approximately $300.
———
Sometime between Feb. 1 and Feb. 24, an incident occurred at the 400-block of Miriam Street, Ramey Borough, in which an unknown person damaged a Hyundai HL-740-9 TM loader and Broom truck by throwing something at the windows. The total amount of damage is about $475. If anyone has information in regards to this incident, please contact the PA State Police at 857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a report of harassment on East Locust Street that involved a man who was not permitted to be at the residence. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police received a report of theft of firewood on West Front Street.
———
Police received a report of fraud involving a phony lending company. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police responded to a report of an individual climbing through a window and trespassing into a residence. Police arrived and found the individual had locked her keys inside the residence and gained entry through a window.