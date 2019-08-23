State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 22 at 4:53 p.m., PSP investigated a theft of a side by side. It is camo in color and has a Pittsburgh Penguins sticker on the hood. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP at 814-857-3800.
———
On Aug. 20 at 12:32 p.m., James Lockett, 35 of Olanta, smashed a 31 year old female’s window.
———
On Aug. 22 at 7:55 p.m., PSP investigated an incident of disorderly conduct. Christine Lewis, 53, of La Jose, approached the victim in her yard and cursed at her numerous times over a property dispute. A citation was filed through the courts.
———
On Aug. 22 at 6 a.m., a 39 year old male from Philipsburg shoved a 42-year-old female from Kylertown and stomped on her foot. The male could not be located. He is to be charged with harassment for his involvement in this incident.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of harassment that occurred at the Clearfield County Courthouse. The report was unfounded.
———
Police responded to a report of a suspicious person on North 2nd Street. Upon checking the area, the individual was found to be just gardening.
———
Police made contact with a wanted individual who was able to satisfy the warrant.
———
Police responded to a report of multiple individuals lighting a fire under the pavilion at Lower Witmer Park. Upon arrival, it was determined that the individuals were having a picnic and using a portable grill.
———
Police participated in a training event at the Clearfield High School which focused on active shooter drills.
———
Police received a report of theft and harassment on Linden Street. The investigation is on-going.
———
Police are investigating a theft incident that occurred at CVS.
———
Police are investigating a report of a PFA violation.
———
Police are investigating a report of a hit-and-run that occurred on South 2nd Street.
———
Police assisted with traffic control on River Road due to an accident that occurred on I-80.
———
Police assisted EMS with a medical emergency call.
———
Police made contact with a wanted individual at Sheetz. As a result, police seized drug paraphernalia from the offender.
State Police at DuBois
Between Aug. 15-19, PSP received a call regarding a burglary/theft that occurred at 85 Sawmill Drive in Brockway. Unknown suspect(s) made entry through an unlocked door at the residence which is currently under construction. The suspect(s) took numerous power tools, wiring, and miscellaneous materials. This case is pending video surveillance and further investigation. If anyone has any information pertaining to this case, please contact PSP DuBois.
State Police at Ridgway
On Aug. 22 at 4:58 p.m., a crash occurred as David Kronewetter was traveling South on SR 219. Kronewetter was traveling too fast and approached traffic stopped in the Southbound lane. Kronewetter swerved to the left to avoid the stopped vehicles and struck a vehicle head on. The second vehicle was traveling North on SR 219. Kronwetter was transported to the hospital by Ridgway Ambulance. All of the occupants in the second vehicle were checked out on scene for injuries but refused treatment. Charges were then filed on Kronewetter.
State Police at Rockview
Between Aug. 18-20, unknown suspect(s) gained entry through a locked window of a building at the Mid-State Regional Airport. The suspect(s) vandalized the interior walls of said building by drawing on the walls with chalk.
———
On Aug. 20 at 11:20 a.m., a crash occurred as a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling East on US 322 near its intersection with Troy Hawk Run Highway (PA 53). A 2006 Mazda Tribute was traveling South on PA 53 at its intersection with US 322. The Mazda’s front end struck the Jeep’s driver’s side door, causing minor damage to the Jeep and Mazda. All occupants of the Jeep and Mazda were wearing their seat belts and were not injured during the crash. Both vehicles were driven from the scene with suspected minor damage. An application to obtain crash report and driver exchange report were issued to both vehicle owners.