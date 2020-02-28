Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Officers were dispatched to a residence on West Second Avenue for a physical domestic dispute. A father and his juvenile son were to be in a physical altercation over drugs. Upon arrival, both parties were separated by officers. Officers located numerous items of drug paraphernalia belonging to the father. The father was placed under arrest for the drug paraphernalia. Juvenile probation responded to the scene and dealt with the juvenile. The father will be charged for the drug paraphernalia and both will receive harassment citations.
———
Officers assisted Lawrence Township Police Department with a physical domestic that possibly involved a handgun. One man was taken into custody upon arrival.
———
Officers responded to a residence on Zimmerman Avenue for a report of three juveniles banging on the door of the residence and then running off. The owner of the home did have surveillance footage of the juveniles and showed officers.
———
Officers responded to a residence on Dorey Street for a verbal domestic dispute. Upon arrival, it was found that the man causing the dispute had left on foot and was to be highly intoxicated. Officers found the man several minutes later walking in public. The man was clearly under the influence of alcohol and did hold an active warrant through this department. He was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
———
DuBois City Police were investigating a suspicious person and found that the man had an active fail to pay warrant through this department. This department met DuBois City Police at the Rockton Mountain Fire Hall. The man was then transported to Clearfield County Jail and held on the warrant.
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 10:54 a.m., police responded to Kandare Lane for a report of damage to two homes caused by .45 caliber rounds. Each house received a hole in its vinyl siding, but the interior walls had not been penetrated. A fired slug was also found in the driveway of one of the houses. After examining the physical damage, it was determined to most likely be accidental, and caused by a weapon being fired in the area, but not in range or targeting the houses. Police would like to remind all residents that though it is permitted to hunt and engage in target practice in Lawrence Township, it must be done safely. Specifically, individuals shooting must be aware of their surroundings, including structures nearby, and firing into a proper backstop during target practice.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
On Wednesday, a 56-year-old Circle Road woman reported her daughter saw her estranged boyfriend standing outside her window. The boyfriend denied being on the property.
———
On Wednesday, a tractor trailer backed into another tractor trailer in the Pilot parking lot, causing damage to the front end. No injuries were reported.
———
On Wednesday, Maple Avenue resident reported someone was walking around in her driveway. She told the man to leave and he did not. Upon officers arrival at the residence, the man was gone, but was located walking down Eastern Avenue. It was found that the man was a relative of the caller and had been at the house earlier. The caller thought he had left and didn’t realize it was him in the driveway.
———
On Tuesday, while on break at work, a 26-year-old man and his 29-year-old brother got into an argument resulting in the 29-year-old punching the 26-year-old in the face, then fleeing the scene. Charges filed and the 29-year-old was located and arrested the following day.
———
On Tuesday, a South Eighth Street resident reported that a tractor trailer backed into his driveway causing damage to his yard. He confronted the driver who could not speak English and was unable to get any identifying information. The homeowner was able to get photos of the tractor trailer and of the pickup truck that stopped to assist the truck driver. This investigation continues.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Feb. 12 at 12:06 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Cecil Hurd Highway, Newburg Borough, Clearfield County for a traffic summary violation. During the traffic stop, a 49-year-old Culpeper, Va. man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.