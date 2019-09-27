Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Sept. 23 at 6:48 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of Gulich Avenue and Bigler Road. A car was traveling west and attempted to negotiate a right turn and swerved to avoid hitting another car. The vehicle received functional damage to the front. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was driven from the scene.
———
On Sept. 25 at 10 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop along Clearfield Shawville Highway for a vehicle being operated without tail lights. The driver, Shavonn Caesar, 28, of Clearfield, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of marijuana. He was released into the custody of a sober individual once the investigation has been concluded. Charges of DUI and possession of a controlled substance are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
On Sept. 25, a Time to Bid Road resident reported that when she was getting children off the school bus, a large boxer came running toward her and her kids. The dog stopped before reaching them but did scare them. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
On Sept. 25, officers received a report of a vehicle that had been crashed in a yard on Salada Road. Upon investigation the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Pittsburgh. Investigation continues.
———
On Sept. 25, a Judge Road resident reported hearing what sounded like 4-gun shots. A neighbor confirmed hearing them also. Officers were unable to locate the source of the noise.
———
On Sept. 26, a tractor trailer driver reported hitting two bears while traveling on Behringer Highway.
———
On Sept. 26, a vehicle driven by a 69-year-old DuBois man was stopped on Watson Highway when a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Ebensburg man swerved around him, as the 69-year-old turned his vehicle, causing the two to collide.
———
On Sept. 26, a 47-year-old Circle Road woman reported that she had left her purse in a shopping cart at Walmart. Employees called to report that it was found, but when she claimed it he ID and cash were missing. Investigation continues.
———
On Sept. 26, a 31-year-old DuBois woman lost control of her vehicle while traveling on Tannery Row. She reported the throttle got stuck and she was unable to stop the vehicle. It then traveled over an embankment into a creek bed. The vehicle sustained minimal damage but was towed from the scene. No injuries reported.
———
False alarm at Animal Health services.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 2, police responded to Valley Homes in Union Township for a complaint of a returned Bad Check from a customer. The investigation will continue.
———
Sometime on Sept. 23, unknown suspect(s) stole multiple items from a vehicle on Bald Eagle Street, then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.
———
On Sept. 23 at 4:22 p.m., a single vehicle vs pedestrian crash occurred on Old Fort Road just north of General Potter Highway. A pedestrian was walking from the west side of the roadway from Homan’s General Store and walked into a vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
———
Sometime on Sept. 24 or 25, unknown suspect(s) damaged a cement wall at the Slabtown Park and then fled. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.
———
On Sept. 26 at 9:06 a.m., a crash occurred on Moose Run Road approximately one-tenth of a mile southeast of Tracey Dale Road. Shelby M. Gilmore, 21, of Lock Haven attempted to negotiate a left hand curve, traveling too fast for the wet conditions. Gilmore lost control of the vehicle, subsequently spinning out and striking the gude rail off the side of the road. The car suffered disabling damage, including a broken front left headlight. The car was towed from the scene by Rich’s Towing.
———
On Sept. 16 at 10:50 a.m., police were given a purple wallet/iPhone case that was found on the eastbound on-ramp to I-80 in Milesburg. The wallet/case contained miscellaneous membership cards and a PA Driver’s License belonging to a Bellefonte resident. The found property will be temporarily stored in the PSP Rockview property room under #G07-17099.