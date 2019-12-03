Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Police received a report to assist Clearfield County Adult Probation with locating a Marisa Moslak from Grassflat at an address on Montgomery Run Road. Upon making contact with the female she was suspected to be under the influence. A search conducted by probation led to the location of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the residence. Moslak was transported to Clearfield County Jail where she was housed. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
Police responded to Shawville-Croft Highway for a burglary which had occurred in which unknown suspects broke into a garage by smashing a window. Unknown suspect(s) then stole multiples items with an estimated value of $7,500 and fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
Police arrested a male on an active warrant from the Clearfield County Sheriffs Office after he was stopped along state Route 322.
———
Police responded to a report of criminal mischief that occurred along the 200-block of East Walnut Street. Police report that a tire was slashed on the victim’s vehicle overnight.
———
Charges will be filed on female who assaulted a probation officer inside the Clearfield County Courthouse. The female was transported to the jail.
———
A bad check complaint was filed for a check that was returned for non-sufficient funds.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., a 30/30 Lever Action Winchester Rifle with a wood stock, 3x9 scope, and leather strap was lost in a black hard case along Route 255 between Dollar General in Penfield and Platt Road in DuBois. Anyone with information involving this lost firearm is asked to call the DuBois State Police at 371-4652.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.