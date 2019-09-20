Clearfield Borough
Police responded to an incident involving a verbal altercation on Turnpike Avenue. Police arrived and resolved the incident.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with identifying a male during a vehicle stop using a fingerprint scanner.
———
Police responded to a hit-and-run incident on North Second Street. The incident is under investigation.
———
Police responded to a trespassing incident on Leavy Avenue. Police arrived and informed the individuals they were not allowed on the property.
———
Police were notified of a theft incident on Turnpike Avenue. It was reported that a purse was stolen and multiple transactions on credit cards were attempted. The incident is under investigation.
———
Police responded to the hospital for a disorderly female who was to be yelling throughout the hospital. Police arrived and found the female to be calm and cooperative.
———
Police assisted a motorist change a tire on his vehicle.
———
Police responded to an address on North Fifth Street for two males arguing. As a result, multiple items of drug paraphernalia were seized.
———
Police responded to a male and female arguing on East Locust Street. Upon arrival, police were unable to make contact with the parties involved.
———
Police were notified of a male harassing a female at her workplace. Police made contact with the male who agreed to seize communication with her.
———
Police responded to three individuals arguing on East Locust Street. Police arrived and the individuals agreed to separate from one another.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with a vehicle accident on Fire Tower Road.
Lawrence Township
On Sept. 19 at 11:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Fire Tower Road. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a vehicle, operated by a 16-year-old male, had lost control, leaving the roadway and striking numerous trees. Upon making contact with the juvenile driver, he was discovered to be under the influence of alcoholic beverages. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the passenger, Nathaniel Quick, was in possession of a small amount of marijuana. The juvenile driver was requested to submit to a legal blood draw, but he refused to provide a blood sample. Both individuals were ultimately treated at Penn Highlands Clearfield for their injuries and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Charges filed on Quick for the drug violation and a Juvenile Petition filed on the driver of the vehicle for DUI and various traffic offenses.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 13 at 3:38 p.m., a crash occurred on General Potter Highway. A 34-year-old Mill Hall man lost control of his vehicle as he was approaching slowed traffic. The man swerved to the right and struck a concrete barrier on the right side of the roadway, then side swiped another car, and rear ended a third vehicle. The first two vehicles suffered disabling damage and were towed from the scene by Extreme Towing. The third vehicle suffered moderate damage and was able to be driven from the scene. All occupants of all vehicles were wearing seat belts or restraint systems and were not injured in the crash.