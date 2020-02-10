State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 7 at 7:20 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle driven by Lewis W. Huff, 40, of DuBois was traveling east on state Route 322 near the Mount Zion exit., Pine Township. A vehicle began to pass Huff’s during a heavy snow storm in which Huff drifted off the right side of the roadway for safety while the vehicle passed by. However, Huff’s vehicle traveled into heavy snow along the berm of the right lane and caused Huff to lose control of his vehicle. Huff’s vehicle struck a traffic sign before coming to rest along the right lane of the berm. Huff was not injured and was wearing a seat belt.
———
On Feb. 7 at 8:22 a.m., a commercial vehicle crash occurred as Justin J. McKinney, 30, of Casselberry, Florida, was driving a tractor trailer west on I-80 in the right lane near the 121 mile marker in Bradford Township. Due to slippery road conditions, the driver lost control and traveled off the right berm of the right lane, striking the embankment. The vehicle continued traveling down the embankment and struck a road sign before jackknifing. There were no injuries reported.
———
On Feb. 7 at 9 a.m., a crash occurred as two vehicles were traveling in the right lane on I-80 east near the 112 mile marker, Pine Township. Trevon Hickman, 24, of Less Summit, Missouri, was driving behind Amir Gafarov, 28, of Huntingdon Valley. Hickman attempted to merge in the left lane to go around Gafarov and Hickman’s vehicle then struck the left of the rear of Gafarov’s trailer with its right front. Hickman then swerved off the southern berm and struck the guide rail with its right side and came to final rest a short distance away. Gafarov continued to travel east for approximately half a mile before stopping on the berm as his vehicle’s brakes were disabled due to the collision.
———
On Feb. 7 at 5 p.m., a crash occurred as Christina I. Mecca, 20, of Saint Marys, was driving northbound on the I-80 West off ramp in Pine Township. Mecca lost control of her vehicle while negotiating a right curve. Her vehicle exited the eastern side of the roadway before overturning. Both Mecca and her passenger, Kara Nissel, 20, of Saint Marys, were wearing seat belts and there were no injuries.
———
On Feb. 7 at 7:18 p.m., a 47-year-old Morrisdale female was stopped for multiple vehicle code violations on Curtin Street, Osceola Mills Borough. Upon further investigation, it was determined the female was driving under the influence. She was also in possession of a drug and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending toxicology results.
———
On Feb. 7 at 7:57 p.m., police arrested a 22-year-old Curwensville male for possessing drug paraphernalia at a location on the 100-block of Bressler Road, Curwensville Borough.
———
On Feb. 8 at 12:03 a.m., a 28-year-old Houtzdale male was stopped for an equipment violation on the 300-block of Banion Road. Upon investigation, it was determined the suspect was driving under the influence of a drug. Charges pending toxicology results.
———
On Feb. 8 at 2:44 a.m., a crash occurred in the Kylertown Truck Stop parking lot. Robert L. Wagner Jr., 43, of Woodland made a left turn directly in front of John A. Bacher, 26, of Woodland. Bacher was unable to stop his vehicle and impacted Wagner’s vehicle on its front passenger side door. Upon speaking with Wagner, it was apparent he had been consuming alcoholic beverages. Wagner was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and was transported back to PSP Clearfield for a legal breath test. Upon completion of the breath test, Wagner’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit of .08 percent. Charges of driving under the influence and related summary offenses to be filed against Wagner through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Feb. 9 at 2:20 a.m., Richard Alexander, 39, of Portage, was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Hardscrabble Road near Schoolhouse Road, Morris Township. The investigation revealed Alexander was driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Feb. 9 at 5:07 p.m., a 37-year-old West Decatur male was stopped for an equipment violation. Upon investigation, it was determined the male was driving under the influence of a drug. He was also in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges are pending toxicology results.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Feb. 7 at 11 a.m., police received a report of for sale signs that were removed from the yard of a Lords Road residence between Feb. 6 and Feb. 7. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lawrence Township Police.
———
On Feb. 8 at 3:35 p.m., officers received a call from Rite Aid in reference to a retail theft that took place at approximately 1:35 p.m. Upon viewing the video surveillance provided by Rite Aid, two of the four individuals involved in the retail theft were able to be identified. Anybody who has any information regarding this retail theft is encouraged to contact the Lawrence Township Police Department at (814) 765-1647 or (814) 765-1533.
———
On Feb. 8 at 8:03 p.m., officers of the Lawrence Township Police Department received a call from a Curwensville woman in reference to fraud. The fraud occurred when an individual was posing as a customer service supervisor for Apple. This unknown individual sounded very legitimate and was able to acquire $2,200 from the woman. The case was closed due to exhausted leads.
———
On Feb. 9 at 6:16 a.m., police responded to a report of a male attempting to force his way into a residence located on Powell Avenue. Police arrived and found that a domestic altercation occurred between a male, Jason D. Peters, 44, and 39-year-old female, where Peters had previously pulled the female’s hair. Peters then arrived at the female’s residence and attempted to force his way into the home, Peters was arrested for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness. Upon searching Peters, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was additionally charged for possession of a controlled substance.
———
On Feb. 9, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Park Avenue and Clearfield Curwensville Highway. Upon speaking to the driver, Robert Gavlock, 43, of Frenchville, his license was found to be suspended and he was driving with no insurance. Officers suspected Gavlock to be under the influence of a controlled substance to which a field sobriety test was conducted. After observing impairment the male was then transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Lab results are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 15, 2019 at a residence on Luthersburg Rockton Road, Brady Township, two individuals entered into a verbal argument that turned physical. Jesalyn Frants, 20, of Luthersburg and Dylan Frantz, 27, of Luthersburg will both be charged for summary harassment filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On Dec. 23, 2019 at 3:30 p.m., Jeremy Heverley, 39, of Brockway, was involved in one vehicle crash near the 2000-block of Clay Plant Road, Snyder Township. Heverley was interviewed at the scene of the crash, where he also put through Standardized Field Sobriety Testing. Heverley gave a verbal admission to drinking alcoholic beverages, namely “a few rums and cokes”. Heverley was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to Penn Highlands DuBois, where he gave consent to a legal blood draw. Heverley will be facing charges through Magisterial District Judge Bernard E. Hetrick’s office.
———
Sometime between Jan. 18 and Feb. 8, unknown suspect(s) entered the side locked door of a storage gun room located off Mountain Run Road by damaging the door handle with an unknown object. Once inside the storage gun room, the suspect(s) removed numerous firearms and bows from the storage gun room and attempted to pry open the pistol metal box. The suspect(s) then fled. Anyone with any information is to contact PSP DuBois.
———
On Jan. 31, an incident occurred as Jane Russel, 52, of Grampian, entered the Laundromat on the 100-block of Main Street, Falls Creek Borough. While inside, Russell intentionally flipped over a washing machine, pulled a piece of oak trim off the wall, stole a rug from the floor and attempted to open a change machine by smashing the lock with a fire extinguisher. Russell was charged with criminal mischief and theft.
———
On Feb. 4 at 8:23 a.m., a one vehicle crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling north on Mount Pleasant Road, Huston Township. The vehicle was traveling straight when for unknown reasons it left the roadway to the east and struck two mailboxes. The driver failed to stop and give immediate notice of the damaged property and fled the scene of the crash north on Mount Pleasant Road. A witness revealed the vehicle was a silver hatchback. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP DuBois.
———
On Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m., an incident occurred on Vo Tech Road, Winslow Township in which a juvenile suspect took a 16-year-old Punxsutawney male’s cell phone off of his belt without permission and would not give it back. The cell phone was later recovered, undamaged, and returned to the male.
———
On Feb. 7 at 2:11 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted for a summary traffic violation on West Weber Avenue. The driver, a 50-year-old Brockport male, showed signs of impairment and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges will be prepared through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On Feb. 7 at 5:39 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle driven by Kaitlyn H. Snyder, 27, of Reynoldsville was traveling east going downhill on West Main Street, Reynoldsville Borough, and another vehicle, driven by Shawn Z. Ebersole, 23, of Grampian was traveling west going uphill. Snyder lost control of her vehicle while negotiating a left bend on the snow covered roadways, entered into the western lane of travel — striking the Ebersole’s vehicle’s left rear end. Upon impact with Ebersole’s vehicle, Snyder’s vehicle exited the northern portion of the roadway. Reynoldsville Fire Department assisted on scene.
———
On Feb. 8, a theft was reported from Peoples Auto Body LLC, Reynoldsville. Sometime between Feb. 7 at 11:30 p.m. and Feb. 8 at 8 a.m., an unknown suspect parked his vehicle along Route 322 at the entrance of the parking lot of the business, walked down, and removed catalytic converters from two vehicles. Anyone with information is to contact PSP DuBois at (814) 371-4652.
———
On Feb. 9 at 8:54 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 east near mille marker 74. Farooq A. Mughal, 49, of Cincinnati, Ohio lost control of his tractor trailer on the snow covered roads, striking a guide rail off the right side of the road. The vehicle came back onto the road and started to fish tail, jackknifing the tractor trailer. Mughal’s vehicle came to final rest across both lanes of travel. Police were assisted by PennDOT and Corsica Fire Department.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Feb. 4 at 11:23 a.m., troopers arrived at the office of Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass in Houtzdale, Clearfield County, for a summary traffic hearing stemming from a crash. The defendant, a 55-year-old Glen Campbell man, arrived on scene for his scheduled hearing, and while engaging with troopers, the troopers observed indicators of possible drug impairment. Troopers then conducted a battery of field sobriety tests and suspected that the defendant was impaired by a drug or drugs. Troopers subsequently placed him under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. This investigation is currently ongoing.
———
On Feb. 7 at 7:28 a.m., a crash occurred on Glenwood Avenue just south of Jefferson Street. Cody A. Sanner, 21, of Glen Campbell was driving south when he lost control of his vehicle and slid off the west side of the roadway, striking a utility pole. The vehicle sustained disabling damage to its front. No property damage was observed as a result of this crash. Sanner and a passenger both sustained head injuries as a result of this crash and were transported to Punxsutawney Hospital by Citizens Ambulance Service.
State Police at Ridgway
On Feb. 5 at 4 p.m., a structure fire occurred on Bloom Lane, and damaged the interior of the structure. During the investigation, conducted by the PSP Fire Marshal and Union Township Station 40 Fire Department, it was determined the fire occurred due to the fact that combustible material came in contact with a wood burner which was in use at the time of the fire. This fire is being determined as accidental in nature. Estimated damage $30,000. There were no injuries.
———
On Feb. 7 at 7:59 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling east on Route 153. Larry J. Armstrong, 75, of Grantham lost control of his vehicle and slid into vehicles driven by Kelsie R. Zuroski, 29, of Ridgway and Michael A. Grill, 46, of Reynoldsville. Zuroski’s vehicle had disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Grill’s vehicle had minor damage. Armstrong fled the scene and was later found.
———
On Feb. 7 at 11:20 a.m., Tammi M. Okruch, 50, of Weedville was driving northbound on Route 255 when she was struck from behind by another vehicle, which had been attempting to pass her vehicle and lost control due to snow covered roads. Okruch’s vehicle received minor damage to the rear bumper on the passenger side. The other vehicle, a white Jeep Cherokee approximately 2004-2006, fled the scene. It was reported to have received damage to the front bumper on the driver side and should have maroon paint transfer. Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call PSP Ridgway at (814) 776-6136.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 27 at 7:51 a.m., police responded to a report of an attempted burglary and theft from a motor vehicle on the 600-block of North Front Street, Rush Township. There are no investigative leads at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.
———
On Feb. 1 at 3:58 p.m., an incident occurred on Curtis Street, Philipsburg Borough, as a 65-year-old Philipsburg man was struck in the back by an official after the completion of a Philipsburg-Osceola Basketball game.
———
On Feb. 5 at 7:11 p.m., an incident occurred as police conducted a traffic stop on Water Alley. The driver, Gray Klinger, 24, of Osceola Mills, was found to have active warrants out of Centre County. Further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, and meth-related paraphernalia.
———
On Feb. 8 at 1:38 a.m., police responded to a known male that was passed out inside his vehicle with the vehicle in drive and running on East Presqueisle Street near S. Centre Street, Philipsburg Borough. Further investigation revealed that the male, Mitchell Morgan, 28, of Philipsburg, was under the influence of alcohol.
———
On Feb. 8 at 6:36 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 53. Police came upon the crash and assisted with medical needs until EMS personnel arrived on scene. The crash occurred as a known 17-year-old male driver lost control on snow-covered roadways and impacted a utility pole. Two juvenile passengers sustained injuries. Through the investigation, it was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and charges are pending.
———
On Feb. 9 at 2:33 a.m., police investigated an incident of drug possession and driving under the influence on Walton Street, Chester Hill Borough, Clearfield County, involving a known male suspect.
———
On Feb. 9 at 11:35 p.m., troopers responded to a noise complaint on the 300-block of North Front Street, Philipsburg.. During the investigating, an 18-year-old Philipsburg male was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia.