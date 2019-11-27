Bigler Township Regional Police

State Police at Clearfield

A 45-year-old Nanty Glo man was arrested for bad checks through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.

Clearfield Borough

Police responded to the area of East Sixth Street for a male lying behind a truck. Upon arrival, it was found that the male had fallen out of the bed of the truck and was injured. EMS responded and transported the male to Penn Highlands.

Police responded to a psychological emergency at a residence on North Fifth Street. The male was eventually transported by EMS to Penn Highlands to be evaluated.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Northwest Second Avenue. Upon arrival, police learned that a male sold the other male’s new pair of shoes and an argument ensued. Both were warned of their actions.

Officers responded to a psychological emergency at a residence on West First Avenue. Upon arrival, two individuals inside the residence agreed to be transported to Penn Highlands via EMS for mental health evaluations.

Police responded to the area of North Third Street for a suspicious individual. Police located the individual on private property and warned the individual that he cannot trespass. The individual agreed and was released.

Police conducted a welfare check at a residence on Ogden Avenue. Contact was made with the individual who appeared to be in good health.

Police took a report of trespassing at a local establishment on South Second Street. A known individual entered the establishment who was trespassed via court order. Charges are to be filed for the incident.

Lawrence Township

Curwensville Borough

Decatur Township

State Police at DuBois

DuBois City Police

Sandy Township

State Police at Punxsutawney

On Oct. 25, police received a report of harassment. A 17-year-old Punxsutawney female received disturbing text messages and threats of physical harm. This investigation is ongoing.

State Police at Ridgway

State Police at Ebensburg

State Police at Rockview

Sometime between Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, unknown suspect(s) entered a 60-year-old Tyrone man’s camp and removed a .22 caliber Remington pump action rifle with a dark wooden stock, a painting of an elk, and a pair of steel toed muck boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Rockview, 335-7545.

