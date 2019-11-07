State Police at Clearfield
On Oct. 26 at 2:40 a.m., a harassment incident occurred on Empire Road in which a 72-year-old Philipsburg man became upset with a 72-year-old Philipsburg woman and struck her in the face. Charges of harassment filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling’s office.
On Oct. 27 at 12:02 a.m., police received a call about a large gathering on the 800-block of Back Street. A 19-year-old Frenchville man was cited for disorderly conduct as a result. Charges filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling’s office.
On Nov. 5 at 4:44 p.m., Adam Demanche, 36, of West Decatur drove through a 39-year-old Osceola Mills man’s yard after Betty Demanche, 41, of Philipsburg blocked the roadway. The male was arrested for criminal mischief. The female was cited for disorderly conduct. The incident was captured on a nearby surveillance system. The yard damage was valued at $100. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling’s office.
Clearfield Borough
Officers conducted a traffic stop on South Fourth Street. It was found that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and did submit to a legal blood draw at Penn Highlands. The male was released to a sober adult and charges are pending.
Lawrence Township Police Department requested assistance from the department on a traffic stop. As a result, one male was arrested for DUI and officers from the department transported a female to CCJ due to a warrant for her arrest.
A golden colored hearing aid was found in front of Bob’s Army and Navy. The individual transported the hearing aid to the station. If you lost a hearing aid and believe this to be it, please contact the Clearfield Borough Police Department.
Officers assisted EMS on South Sixth Street for an elderly male that had fallen inside of his residence. EMS and officers were able to lift the male up and place him on a stretcher. The male was transported to Penn Highlands Hospital for further evaluation.
Lawrence Township
On Nov. 6 at 1:47 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the Walmart parking lot for expired reigstration. Throughout police investigation, the driver, Aaron Tomchek, was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance as well as in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Further investigation and search of the vehicle revealed more drug paraphernalia. A passenger, Haley Couturiaux, was transported to Clearfield County Jail where she was housed on a probation violation. Charges to be filed on both individuals.
State Police at DuBois
On Nov. 8 at 3:23 p.m., a crash occurred on Carson Hill Road at its intersection with Salem Road in which Leslie A. Delarme, 62, of DuBois was driving and made an unsafe left turn directly in front of a 56-year-old Houtzdale man’s vehicle. The man was unable to stop his vehicle in time to avoid striking Delarme’s vehicle. Both vehicles were towed from the crash scene and the three persons involved were transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for suspected minor injuries.
DuBois City Police
Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Maple Avenue. in reference to a disabled vehicle blocking the roadway. Upon arrival, the vehicle was removed from the roadway until towing could arrive.
Police were dispatched to Beaver Drive and Division Street for a two-vehicle accident with no injuries. The vehicles were blocking the roadway. Upon arrival, police made contact with the driver. She was driving a black 2004 Nissan Frontier and reported she was traveling East on Beaver Drive. She failed to see the stop sign at the intersection of Division St. and proceed through the intersection striking the other vehicle. The driver/vehicle owner the other vehicle reported she was traveling South on Division Street and stopped for the stop sign at the intersection of Beaver Drive. She cleared the intersection and continued traveling South on Division Street when her vehicle was struck. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Police were dispatched to the Harley Davidson Shop parking lot for a two-vehicle accident with no injuries. Upon arrival, two vehicles were observed with minor damage. A vehicle’s brakes had failed at the intersection of East DuBois Avenue and College Place and he struck the other vehicle that was driven by a female who was stopped waiting on the traffic light to change. All owner and vehicle information was exchanged.
Police were dispatched to 100 North Main Street for a report of a motor vehicle into the building. Upon arrival, police found a white Subaru resting on the sidewalk and into the building. The driver stated he pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake and he went up over the curb and into the building. The male was not hurt. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Police were dispatched to 100 North Main Street at the Giant Eagle, in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, a female reported that a male was checking out and was yelling at the cashiers about an issue. The male was disrupting the store and he was asked to calm down by an employee and told him he could speak to the service desk about his issue. The male then started yelling at her and he was asked to leave the store. The male left the store.
State Police at Punxsutawney
The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement assisted local and state law enforcement with monitoring student activities during recent homecomings. Minor patrols and age compliance details occurred at Clarion University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Oct. 3, 4, and 5 and at Slippery Rock University on Oct. 11-12.
Clarion University: On Oct. 4, an age compliance detail was conducted, eight licensed establishments were checked using two underage buyers. Of the eight establishments, three were non-compliant. Additionally, an administrative violation at one licensee was observed for improper license display and a violation for loudspeaker at a second licensee. On Oct. 5, a minor patrol was conducted in the vicinity of Clarion University at the Autumn Leaf Festival. Twenty-five contacts were made with one arrest for possession of alcohol by a minor. A second minor was found in possession but refused to provide information so Clarion Borough Police Department became involved and arrested the minor for underage drinking and false reports to law enforcement.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania: On Oct. 4, an age compliance detail was conducted. Five licensees were checked using one underage buyer. Of the five, one establishment was non-compliant. During this detail an administrative violation for sales on credit was observed at a licensee. On Oct. 3 and Oct. 5, minor patrols were conducted near IUP for homecoming. Nineteen contacts were made, but no arrests were made.
Slippery Rock: On Oct. 11, an age compliance detail was conducted. Six licensed establishments were checked using an underage buyer. Two licensed establishments served the underage buyer. On Oct. 12, a minor patrol was conducted during pregame tailgating activities at the football game and two minors were arrested for underage drinking during the detail. A second minor patrol was conducted during the evening and 13 minors were arrested for underage drinking with one minor arrested additionally for possession of a false ID card and misrepresentation of age.
On Oct. 23, police cited East Side Bar and Restaurant of DuBois for a July 20 incident in which they permitted patrons to possess and/or remove alcoholic beverages from the premises after 2:30 a.m. These charges will be brought before an Administrative Law Judge who has the authority to impose penalties ranging from $50-1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses. In addition, ALJ can also impose a license suspension or revocation of the license based on the severity of the charge brought. The ALJ can also mandate training for the licensee in an effort to educate them on the requirements of being a licensee.
On Oct. 9, police cited Red Lobster of DuBois for failure to notify the Liquor Control Board within 15 days of a change of manager. These charges will be brought before an Administrative Law Judge who has the authority to impose penalties ranging from $50-1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses. In addition, ALJ can also impose a license suspension or revocation of the license based on the severity of the charge brought. The ALJ can also mandate training for the licensee in an effort to educate them on the requirements of being a licensee.
On Oct. 9, police cited Penfield Volunteer Fire Department for submitting an incomplete annual report, selling alcoholic beverages to nonmembers, and failure to maintain records in conformity with the provisions of the Liquor Code and Title 40 of the Pennsylvania Code. These charges will be brought before an Administrative Law Judge who has the authority to impose penalties ranging from $50-1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses. In addition, ALJ can also impose a license suspension or revocation of the license based on the severity of the charge brought. The ALJ can also mandate training for the licensee in an effort to educate them on the requirements of being a licensee.
State Police at Ridgway
On Nov. 4 at 5:23 p.m., police responded to Oknefski Road for an active domestic. Upon arrival on scene, it was found a 29-year-old Ridgway woman had caused visible injuries to a 41-year-old Ridgway man and a 25-year-old Kersey woman. The suspect was taken into custody and arraigned on charges in front of Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin. Bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 22 at 2:15 p.m., police responded to a no-force burglary on North Ninth Street. The investigation is ongoing. If you or anyone you know sees or hears anything suspicious, please notify PSP at (814) 355-7545.
On Oct. 30 at 10:21 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling north on Eagle Valley Road when it hydroplaned causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled left of the roadway, hit a ditch, and overturned. The driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
On Oct. 31 at 8:32 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 east, mile marker 160, in which a tractor-trailer overturned when the driver attempted to stop on the shoulder of the road and the trailer braking system activated, braking aggressively. The driver was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a possible injury.
On Nov. 3 at 6:34 p.m., Jordan Suhoney, 18, of Wallaceton punched a 36-year-old Philipsburg man in the face.