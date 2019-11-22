Bigler Township Regional Police
On Nov. 19 at 4:10 p.m., police responded to a non-collision vehicle crash in which a vehicle attempting to exit the Clearfield Mall parking lot when the front passenger wheel dislodged due to missing and loose lug nuts which temporarily disabled the vehicle. The vehicle was removed from the roadway and no injuries were reported. Officers cleared from the scene.
———
On Nov. 22 at 3:49 a.m., police were dispatched to Walmart for a report of a suspicious male walking in and out of the store for some time and was also seen driving circles around various cars in the parking area. On scene, contact was made with the male who refused to supply his name. Officers were familiar with the male, William Reesinger, and his lack of a driver’s license was confirmed as well as being wanted through various different agencies. Reasinger was transported to Clearfield County Jail where he was housed on those warrants.
State Police at DuBois
On Nov. 19 at 9:38 a.m., a burglary was reported to PSP DuBois. A cobalt air compressor and tool box were taken
Officers received a report of a dog barking outside a residence in the area of Wayne Road and Oakland Avenue. The dogs were taken in prior to officers’ arrival.
———
Two vehicles were involved in a minor motor vehicle accident at the Blinker Sheetz. Both vehicles were driven from the seen and no injuries.
———
A 53-year-old Bridgeville woman reported several hundred dollars damage done to landscaping outside their Treasure Lake home. Investigation continues.
———
Officers received a report of a man acting suspiciously outside the Dubois mall. Prior to officer’s arrival the caller reported the man went into a store. Officers were unable to locate the man.
———
False alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
———
A 57-year-old Treasure Lake man reported that his ex-wife was harassing him via phone calls and text messages. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A 54-year-old South Main Street woman reported her daughters estranged boyfriend was parked in her driveway. When she went to confront him, he fled the scene.
Nov. 16
Walmart employees caught a 42-year-old Tozier Avenue woman attempting to leave the store without paying for $158.79 worth of merchandise. Charges pending.
———
A 21-year-old Bridgeville woman reported that her vehicle was hit and damaged. She wasn’t sure if it happened at Planet Fitness or outside Pittsburgh.
———
A Petco employee reported seeing two people dumpster diving behind the store. The people were gone upon officer’s arrival.
———
Officers responded to an alarm at the Dollar General on Shaffer Road after closing. Upon arrival officers found that the front door was not secure, the lights were on, and the alarm was sounding. When they entered the store, they encountered a 49-year-old North Huntingdon man who immediately complied with officers and told them that he was just there to get juice. Investigation continues.
———
Officers witnessed a 62-year-old Falls Creek woman attempt to turn from West Long Avenue on to Quarry Avenue and actually drive down over the embankment and travel over the baseball field, then back onto Quarry Ave in an attempt to drive away. Officers pulled the woman over and after she was unable to perform simple commands, officers performed field sobriety testing on her, which she did not pass. The woman was taken to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw. Charges pending.
Nov. 17
False alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Nov. 19 at 5 p.m., an incident occurred in which a wallet was found at the checkout counter of Yoder’s Antique Mall belonging to Tami Burns. Tami Burns or anyone who has information is to contact PSP Punxsutawney at (814) 938-0510.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 28 at 7:17 p.m., police responded to reports of a drug intoxicated male on Gorton Road. Upon arrival the male was observed screaming along the roadway with concern that he was being hunted by invisble/unknown individuals. The suspect appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The subject was taken into custody and transported by ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment where he was stabilized.
———
PSP is investigating a theft of mail. The postal inspectors have been notified of this incident.
———
On Oct. 14 at 9:24 a.m., PSP seized drug paraphernalia from a residence on East Presqueisle Street after the tenant was evicted. Charges were filed. A warrant for the suspect’s arrest was issued.
———
On Nov. 6 at 5:06 p.m., police received reports of a bus driver striking one of his passengers from a 7-year-old Beech Creek boy. Through investigation and review of video footage it was determined the bus driver did not strike the boy.
———
Police are currently investigating an incident of Drug Possession at the Centre County Correctional Facility. In the commission of this crime, a known male was found to be in possession of a controlled substance when he was brought into the Central Booking Center.
———
On Nov. 21 at 9:46 a.m., a 78-year-old Bellefonte man died of natural causes while incarcerated at SCI Benner.