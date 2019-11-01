Bigler Township Regional Police
Clearfield Borough
Police enforced vehicle speed on South Second Street near the St. Francis School during the time students were loading onto school busses. This resulted in numerous traffic citations being issued to speeding motorists.
———
Police stopped a vehicle resulting in a female being arrested for multiple warrants.
———
Police responded to a report of a car window being broken.
———
Police located a wanted female on Turnpike Avenue who was able to resolve her warrant without being taken into custody.
———
Police received a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
———
Police are investigating a report of bad checks.
———
Police responded to a disturbance on East Tenth Street. Upon investigation, the matter was determined to be civil.
Lawrence Township
On Nov. 1 at 1:08 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted in the Sheetz parking lot off of State Route 879 for an equipment violation. During the officer’s investigation it was discovered that there were five occupants in the vehicle. Adam Zimmerman, 21, of Winburne and Amy Smeal, 43, of Clearfield originally provided officers with fake names and dates of birth, but were later identified. During the stop the driver, Gregory Smeal, 60, of Osceola Mills, and passenger Amy Smeal were taken into custody for active warrants out of the Clearfield County Sheriff’s department. Upon taking Amy Smeal into custody drug paraphernalia was found on her. Both individuals are being housed at the Clearfield County Jail on their warrants and charges are to be filed.
State Police at DuBois
On Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m., a vehicle veered off Coal Hill Road, struck an embankment, and overturned due to traveling too fast for the conditions.
———
On Oct. 31 at 7:36 p.m., a crash occurred in which a vehicle traveling on Bennetts Valley Highway struck a tree on the roadway. No injuries reported and the car was towed by McCandless Towing from the crash scene.
———
On Oct. 31 at 3:16 p.m., a crash occurred in which a vehicle driven by Patrick A. Turner, 62, of Grampian, rear-ended another vehicle which had stopped for a school bus.
DuBois City Police
Oct. 30
Police were dispatched to the area of 115 East Scribner Avenue in reference to a black Hyundai with its door open and was thought to be suspicious. Upon arrival, police checked the area but did not locate the vehicle in question.
———
Police received a request to do a welfare check on a female at a residence on Chestnut Avenue. Police made contact with the female and stated she had been sleeping and that is why she couldn’t be reached. The female appeared to be okay.
———
Police observed a male sitting on the wall of a closed business on South Jared Street and then was seen walking to a house next to the location and made contact with the occupant. The officer made contact with the male who was soliciting without a permit. He was informed that he was not permitted to solicit in the city without a permit.
———
Police were dispatched to Grant Street in reference to the neighbor blowing leaves across the street on to a property. Upon arrival, police observed a female blowing leaves from her yard across the street and onto the edge of the neighbors property. The female advised the officer she did not have any trees in her yard and was blowing the leaves back to where they came from. She was advised that the vacuum truck will remove the leaves from the location she was blowing them to. No action was needed.
———
Police were dispatched to Frank’s Pizza for the report of an open door and the business looking like it was closed. While en route, county control stated that police could cancel and that everything was okay. The officers continued to the business and made contact with the reporting party and business employees. They stated that everything was okay and that they were just cleaning inside and it was hot so they opened the door. No further action was needed.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 31 at 11:28 a.m., a three-vehicle crash occurred on North Main Street. All three vehicles pulled safely onto the berm facing south. Damage to all vehicles involved was minor, all vehicles were drivable and no injuries were reported on scene. Towing, EMS and traffic control were not required.
———
On Oct. 27 at 2:10 p.m., a vehicle hit a tension cable for utility pole 124. A red Chevrolet Colorado was seen fleeing the scene. The red Chevrolet truck is believed to have minor front end damage. Anyone having information is encouraged to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
State Police at Ridgway
Police investigated five cases of bad checks given to Friday Gas & Oil ranging from July 13, 2018 to Dec. 27, 2018. Summary non-traffic citations for bad checks have been filed concerning the following individuals: Kay Jarret, 37, of DuBois, $58.50 check from a closed account; Kelly Valdez, 58, of Wilcox, $13 check returned for insufficient funds; Tracy Lepold-Hardinger, 55, of Driftwood, $30 check returned for insufficient funds; Kimberly Shelander, 47, of Saint Marys, $34 check returned for insufficient funds; and Seth Vaughn, 41, of Eldred, one $53 check and one $35.20 check returned for insufficient funds.
