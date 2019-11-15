Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Nov. 14 at 11:49 p.m., police were contacted in reference to a theft and criminal mischief. Unknown suspects took four propane tanks from Philipsburg Kwik Fill. Anyone with information regarding the suspects identities or the whereabouts of the propane tanks are requested to contact PSP-Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
Nov. 10
There was a false alarm at Hawbakers.
———
A 27-year-old Sunbury man who worked next to the Brady Street Beer distributer took a vehicle belonging to the distributer without permission. He drove the vehicle home to Sunbury where it was found by local police. Investigation continues.
Nov. 11
A 43-year-old Circle Road resident reported someone took the PA registration and a tail light assembly from a trailer that was parked at his residence. Investigation continues.
———
A 45-year-old Curwensville woman reported that she was staying with a 63-year-old woman and 69-year-old on Hungry Hollow Road and was attempting to leave because she was tired of them yelling at her. No physical altercations happened, and officers handled the situation without incident.
———
There was a false alarm at both Wayland Farm Supply and JC Penney.
Nov. 12
A 43-year-old Freedom Road man reported that his 42-year-old ex-wife was at his residence trying to start a fight with him. When officers arrived at the residence the woman had lost control of her vehicle and had backed her vehicle down over an embankment and into a fence. There was no property damage and the vehicle was pulled out without issue.
———
A truck driver reported that she backed into another truck in the Pilot parking lot. The drivers exchanged information and no injuries and minor damage reported.
Nov. 13
Officers received a report of a domestic assault on Dolphin Head Road in Treasure Lake. Upon arrival both the 29-year-old male offender and 30-year-old female victim had left the scene in the same vehicle. Officers were told they left to check into a hotel in DuBois. Officers went to the hotel and located the female who said she had been hit several times while they were at their residence. Then the male got her to leave with him by telling her he would take her to the hospital, but instead took her to the motel. The male was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail where he was housed on a 48 hour detainer. Charges filed, and the woman was take to Penn Highlands by EMS to be evaluated.
———
A 74-year-old Reynoldsville man wrote a check to Murray Ford in the amount of $698.55 that was returned stamped Non Sufficient Funds. Employees attempted to resolve the issue but were unable to get payment. Charges pending.
———
A 40-year-old Treasure Lake man reported that he was being harassed by his ex girlfriend via Facebook. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
There was a false alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Nov. 5 at 2:22 p.m., an incident occurred in which a 14-year-old female student brought a knife to school on South Eagle Valley Road, Boggs Township. No one was threatened or harmed. There is no threat to the school or public.
———
On Nov. 7 at 2 p.m., police investigated an aggravated assault which occurred at SCI Benner between two inmates. The investigation continues.
———
On Nov. 14 at 7:11 p.m., a crash occurred on I-99 North near Fox Hollow Road. A deer ran out on the roadway, causing the flow of traffic to slow. William J. Hughes, 77, of Boalsburg, was traveling too fast to stop his vehicle in time and hit a 29-year-old Bellefonte woman’s vehicle. Several people were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.
———
Police are currently investigating a violation of a child custody order. This investigation continues.
———
On Nov. 15 at 12:27 a.m., a 41-year-old Winburne man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.