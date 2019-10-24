Clearfield Borough
Police received a report about a stolen vehicle at a residence located on Northwest Third Avenue. According to the victim, a male who was known by the victim showed up to her residence on Oct. 20 in the evening hours asking the victim for a ride to Punxsutawney. The victim declined and the male reportedly then left.
The victim then went to bed and when she woke up the next morning, she noticed that the keys to her vehicle were gone. The victim then went outside and her vehicle was also gone. The victim advised police that she did not give the male permission to take her vehicle. On Oct. 23 the victim told officers that the male suspect had texted her stating he was on his way back to Clearfield. Officers positioned themselves in patrol units and watched the vehicle enter the Clearfield area.
The vehicle drove to the Northwest Third Avenue residence and the male suspect parked the vehicle. Officers pulled in behind the vehicle and detained the driver and two adult passengers. The driver was taken into custody along with a passenger who was wanted by state parole. The male suspect is facing various charges, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Both individuals were transported to CCJ.
———
Police responded to a residence on Daisy Street for a verbal altercation. Both parties were calmed down and officers cleared.
———
Officers were dispatched to a residence on East Pine Street for trespassing. Contact was made with a male and he was found to be under the influence. The male was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The male was transported to CCJ.
———
LTPD notified this department that they made contact with two males at the Red Roof Inn that held warrants through this department. Officers responded and the two males were subsequently transported to CCJ.
———
Officers were dispatched to JG Food Warehouse for a reported incident of shoplifting. According to the manager, a male took items from the store without paying and ran off on foot. Incident is under further investigation.
———
Officers assisted EMS at a residence on Leavy Avenue. One male was transported via EMS to Penn Highlands.
———
Officers were dispatched to a bar on South Third Street for a reported fight occurring outside. Upon arrival, contact was made with a female who was found to be manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance. The female was transported to her residence and will be receiving a public drunkenness citation.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 21 at 12:40 p.m., police were dispatched to Soaring Heights School for a report of an assault. Several staff members were reportedly punched and kicked by an unruly student who didn’t want to go to gym class. Six staff members were required to detain the juvenile in order to keep the juvenile from causing additional injuries to staff members or the juvenile while officers were being dispatched. Charges for simple assault and other related charges filed.
———
On Oct. 23 at 3:30 p.m., police received a report of a theft of funds from a bank account. The unknown suspect(s) used a counterfeit check to withdraw funds from the victim’s account. The investigation remains open at this time.
Curwensville Borough
Police assisted fire and EMS departments in the area of Trails End Road after an elderly male fell over a steep incline. The male was flown by life flight after he was recovered from the embankment.
———
Police assisted CYS at a residence as CYS was removing the children from the home and a parent of the children had made statements of self-harm.
———
Police received a complaint that a male was off his medications and was threatening to run away from his home. The male was found to be outside of Curwensville Borough with family.
———
Police assisted adult protective services with a known female after she had reportedly left a hospital against medical advice.
———
Police received a complaint from animal control in reference to a possibly stolen cat trap in the area of Anderson Avenue.
———
Police stopped a vehicle along State Route 879 in which a male was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.
———
Police stopped a vehicle in which marijuana could be smelled from inside the vehicle. Charges are pending after police were able to locate the drugs in the vehicle.
———
Police received a complaint of threats on social media against students at Curwensville School District.
———
Police received information about a possible sexual assault in which the investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
On Oct. 22 or 23, unknown suspect(s) discarded rubbish at a Coder Road residence. Anyone with information, contact PSP Ridgway at 776-6136.
———
On Oct. 24 at 7:54 a.m., the fire marshal, St. Mary’s City Police Department, and Crystal Fire Department investigated the origin and cause of a fire that damaged a residential dwelling on Brusselies Street. The fire was determined to be accidental. An electrical wall outlet overheated due to the operation of an electric space heater. Damage is estimated at over $100,000. The occupants were left homeless. One male suffered a minor injury but refused treatment. The American Red Cross assisted at the scene.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.