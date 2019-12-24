Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Police received a report of fraud from an Ottawa, Canada male who explained that he had paid for a vacation home and learned the transaction to be fraudulent. The male later explained that the phone number used was from the Curwensville area. The investigation is ongoing and residents are again reminded to not give out personal information or payment of money to untrusted persons.
———
Police received a report from a local resident that he had been followed by another male in a silver Ford car in which the male in the silver Ford car had complained that he was being followed by the complainant.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 21, a damaged black Craftsman toolbox containing various hand tools was found along SR 36 near its intersection with Tipple Road. The toolbox was brought to PSP Punxsutawney on Dec. 22 and placed into evidence. The toolbox contained two items which were marked with identifiable markings of “Jason” and “JW.” If this toolbox belongs to you, contact Trooper Munsee, PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
State Police at Ridgway
On Dec. 21 at 10 p.m., the station investigated a domestic dispute between the a 28-year-old Brockport man and his grandparents. The suspect threatened to kill the grandparents while wielding a knife and attempted to start a fire in the residence. The suspect also poured bleach and ammonia on the floor causing dangerous fumes. The arrestee was transported to the Dubois Hospital for an involuntary mental health evaluation Charges pending in District Court 59-3-02 for terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
———
On Nov. 27 at 11:45 p.m., Gregory White, 66, of Ridgway, was stopped along Pine Avenue for a traffic violation and found to have been drinking. Charges have been filed for DUI.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 21, Michelle Myers, 38, of Philipsburg consumed alcohol, then was involved in a one vehicle crash causing Penn DOT property damage. Myers then fled the scene to her residence and was subsequently arrested for DUI. Before entering the Centre County Correctional Facility, Myers admitted to having a marijuana pipe in her purse. Charges are pending through MDJ.
———
On Dec. 22, at approximately 1:11 a.m., Roe Swatsworth, 42, of Bellefonte was observed committing a traffic violation while traveling on SR 144. During the traffic stop, Swatsworth was determined to be DUi. Charges pending through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On Dec. 20, unknown suspect(s) threw a large piece of asphalt through a bedroom window of a residence on Rusty Lane. The suspect(s) then fled the scene in an unknown direction. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact PSP Rockview at 355-7545.
———
On Dec. 21 at 11:30 p.m., a crash occurred when a vehicle traveling on South Centre Street left the road for an unknown reason striking a PennDOT traffic sign. After the crash the female driver fled the scene in a pickup truck, in an unknown direction.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
