Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 29 at 2:07 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on state Route 53 in Irvona Borough for a vehicle code violation. Upon further investigation, a strong odor of alcohol was emitting from the driver. The driver showed signs of impairment and was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI. Appropriate charges will be filed at Magisterial District Judge James Glass’s office.
———
On Sept. 30 at 1:41 a.m., a crash occurred on Curwensville Grampian Highway. Two vehicles collided and one overturned. Both vehicles suffered significant damage and had to be towed from the scene. One of the drivers was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending blood results.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 1 at 1:29 a.m., police were on patrol in the area of SR 879 Sheetz when it was discovered that Kearston Casher, who is known to have a warrant through the Clearfield County Sherriff’s Department, was located in the parking lot of Sheetz. Casher was taken into custody and searched. During the search a small container containing a small white pill was located. It was discovered that Joseph Lonjin was with Casher at Sheetz and that Lonjin also had an active warrant through the Clearfield Borough Police Department. Clearfield Borough arrived at Sheetz and took over custody of Lonjin who was then placed in Clearfield County Jail for the warrant. Lawrence Township officers transported Casher to CCJ where her warrant was served and then she was housed in CCJ. Charges are to be filed against Casher for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 31 at 10:19 a.m., a 33-year-old Clearfield man was pulled over for a traffic violation then subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. Charges were filed.
———
On Sept. 29 at 8:24 p.m. a crash occurred adjacent to SR 28. A car veered of the roadway and struck two parked vehicle. The driver fled the scene, but was identified by PSP DuBois. No injuries were sustained from this crash. The driver was subsequently found at fault and numerous citations were issued.
DuBois City Police
On Sept. 28 at 1:55 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a business on the 300 block of DuBois Street for the report of a fight in progress. Upon the arrival of officers, they observed two males restraining another male on the floor of the business. Upon separating the males and conducting and investigation, police found that the male that was being held on the floor was the aggressor. The male was arrested for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. He was then transported to the Clearfield County Jail, due to having multiple active warrants out for his arrest.
———
On Sept. 28 at 2:17 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to the 100-block of North Main Street for the report of a male acting strange. Upon the arrival of police, they were able make contact with the male in question. Upon an investigation by police the male was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The male was transported to Penn Highland’s Emergency Room due to his level of intoxication. Public drunkenness charges are pending.
———
On Sept. 28 at 11:47 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a fight in progress at the intersection of West Washington Avenue and South Franklin Street. Upon the arrival of police, they made contact with one of the males involved. He advised police that a known male walked up to him and punched him in the face. He stated that the male then ran towards West Weber Avenue. Police searched the area for the male but were unable to locate him. The investigation continues.
Sandy Township
On Sept. 27, officers received a report of two small children walking across the Sandy Bridge unaccompanied. The children were gone upon officer arrival.
———
On Sept. 27, Walmart employees reported two 16-year-old girls were caught attempting to take items from the store without paying for them by concealing them in the waist bands of their pants. The items totaled $103.60. Charges are pending.
———
On Sept. 28, a 38-year-old DuBois woman reported that she was assaulted in the Walmart parking lot after she confronted a 25-year-old Treasure Lake woman over her parenting. Charges are pending.
———
On Sept. 29, a 25-year-old Johnsonburg man reported that when he went to his estranged wife’s residence to collect his belongings, a 27-year-old DuBois man began yelling at him and threatened him with a shovel. His 22-year-old estranged wife said the 25-year-old almost hit the children that were playing in the yard when he pulled in, which is why they were yelling at him. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
On Sept. 29, officers responded to a Kilmer Road residence for a reported domestic dispute. Upon arrival it was determined to have been a verbal argument with nothing physical. The situation was handled without incident.
———
On Sept. 29, a tractor trailer driver reported his truck was hit and damaged on the front driver’s side while parked in the Pilot parking lot. The offending driver left the scene.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sept. 26 at 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the 200-block of Park Road for a report of terroristic threats. A 31-year-old Punxutawney man reported Devin Dalessio was threatening his life. This incident was investigated and criminal complaint was filed through District Court 40-3-01. The District Magistrate issued an arrest warrant for Dalessio. Dalessio was then taken into custody and arraigned before the District Magistrate who released Dalessio on $10,000 unsecured bail. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 30 at 11:36 p.m., police responded to a crash on I-99 approaching exit 82. A car was going too fast to negotiate a curve in the road and began to lose traction. The driver attempted to correct the steering and rolled over onto the passenger side. The vehicle, a commercial motor vehicle hauling frozen orange juice, came to a rest in the right-hand northbound lane.