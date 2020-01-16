Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

On Dec. 30 at 11:02 p.m., police stopped a vehicle traveling on Shawville Croft Highway and arrested Jeremy Lawson, 26, of Brookville for driving under the influence. Charges filed through the courts.

———

On Jan. 5 at 2:04 p.m., troopers were called to Rolling Stone Road for a report of drug possession. The investigation is ongoing.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

On Jan. 14 at 4:39 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Carson Hill Road and Oklahoma Salem Road. In this incident, a 37-year-old Luthersburg man slowed his vehicle down after applying his right turn signal to negotiate a right turn. The vehicle behind his failed to stop in time and struck the turning vehicle in the rear. The turning vehicle then veered into another vehicle. All of the vehicles came to final rest swiftly. Police were assisted on scene by the Brady Township Volunteer Fire Department as well as Brady Township ambulance and DuBois EMS. Auto Undertaker removed all three vehicles from the crash site.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

On Jan. 15 at 2:44 p.m., police investigated a reported PFA violation.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

Police investigated a harassment that occurred between Nov. 4 and Nov. 15 at Rishel Hill Road. This investigation is ongoing.

———

Police investigated a crime on Pancake Road. In commission of this crime, a 27-year-old Moshannon woman stole $901.25 from the Democratic Club over a two month period.

———

On Jan. 7 at 6:51 a.m., a crash occurred on SR 350. A driver lost control of her vehicle after driving off the right hand side of the roadway. The vehicle spun in a counter clockwise fashion and overturned multiple times. Minor injuries were reported.

———

On Jan. 15, sometime between 2 and 6 a.m., unknown suspect(s) arrived at the 100-block of B Street and slashed four tires on a red Hyundai Elantra and three tires on a silver Dodge Stratus.