Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 30 at 11:02 p.m., police stopped a vehicle traveling on Shawville Croft Highway and arrested Jeremy Lawson, 26, of Brookville for driving under the influence. Charges filed through the courts.
———
On Jan. 5 at 2:04 p.m., troopers were called to Rolling Stone Road for a report of drug possession. The investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Jan. 14 at 4:39 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Carson Hill Road and Oklahoma Salem Road. In this incident, a 37-year-old Luthersburg man slowed his vehicle down after applying his right turn signal to negotiate a right turn. The vehicle behind his failed to stop in time and struck the turning vehicle in the rear. The turning vehicle then veered into another vehicle. All of the vehicles came to final rest swiftly. Police were assisted on scene by the Brady Township Volunteer Fire Department as well as Brady Township ambulance and DuBois EMS. Auto Undertaker removed all three vehicles from the crash site.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
On Jan. 15 at 2:44 p.m., police investigated a reported PFA violation.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Police investigated a harassment that occurred between Nov. 4 and Nov. 15 at Rishel Hill Road. This investigation is ongoing.
———
Police investigated a crime on Pancake Road. In commission of this crime, a 27-year-old Moshannon woman stole $901.25 from the Democratic Club over a two month period.
———
On Jan. 7 at 6:51 a.m., a crash occurred on SR 350. A driver lost control of her vehicle after driving off the right hand side of the roadway. The vehicle spun in a counter clockwise fashion and overturned multiple times. Minor injuries were reported.
———
On Jan. 15, sometime between 2 and 6 a.m., unknown suspect(s) arrived at the 100-block of B Street and slashed four tires on a red Hyundai Elantra and three tires on a silver Dodge Stratus.