Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 5:59 a.m., police responded to a heroin overdose on Burkett Road, Bradford Township. Three doses of Narcan were administered by EMS and the patient, a 43-year-old Clearfield man, was revived and then transported by EMS.
Police responded to an incident on the 1500-block of Dakota Ridge Road, Beccaria Township. A 57-year-old Coalport man and a 52-year-old Coalport woman reported that unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the unoccupied residence. Once inside the residence, the suspect(s) removed several items. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of harassment. Police are investigating the incident.
Police responded to a report of retail theft at a local establishment. Police did locate the individuals involved and seized the stolen merchandise. Charges are pending.
Police responded to a disturbance involving a man attempting to access a retirement community. The man left the area on foot. Police located the man and found him to contain warrants. The man also had drug paraphernalia in his possession. The man was taken into custody.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 1:12 p.m., police responded to a disorder at a Whiskey Hill residence. A caller wanted her mother removed. Officers provided a transport to Barbara Williams, 59, of Clearfield from the residence. Williams was found to be in possession of containers with residue. Charges of possession of drug paraphernalia are pending.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
