Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City
July 31
Police were called to a Robinson Street address for a male trespassing. Officers arrived and learned the male was already gone.
Police were called to the intersection of Shaffer Road and Beaver Drive for a report of a vehicle/bicycle accident. Officers arrived and learned the vehicle had left the scene. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
Police were called to East Park Avenue for a hit and run to a parked vehicle.
Police were called to Knarr Street to check the welfare of an infant. The caller stated the baby had been crying for some time. Officers arrived and found the child to be cared for and happy.
Police were called E. Second Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and learned it was an argument between a mother and her juvenile daughter. The mother had taken the daughter to seek mental health assistance.
August 1
Police were dispatched to the area of N. Brady Street and E. Park Avenue for a two vehicle accident. Officers arrived and learned there was a report of injury and both vehicles needed towed. One patient was transported to Penn Highlands and the other refused treatment. The driver of the at vault vehicle was issued a citation.
A male from the Coke Hill area dialed 911 and asked for assistance. Police arrived and learned the male was intoxicated and was not in need of assistance.
A woman from E. DuBois Avenue reported having her prescription medication stolen. She provided a suspect and the investigation in on going.
A woman was arrested for possession of a prohibited offensive weapon while outside of a local hotel. Charges were declined.
Two occupants were charged with drug related crimes after a traffic stop on S. Brady Street. One adult male and juvenile female were found to be in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
August 2
Police were called to the area of First Street and DuBois Avenue for a report of a three vehicle accident. No injuries were reported, all vehicles were drivable and no citations were issued.
The police and fire departments responded to the intersection of Beaver Drive and Division Street for a fuel spill.
Police were dispatched to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Beaver Drive and Division Street for a two vehicle accident. No injuries were reported, both vehicles were drivable and no citations were issued.
Police were dispatched to a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of the Salvation Army. No injuries were reported, both vehicles were drivable and no citations were issued.
August 3
Police were called to the area of the bowling alley to check the welfare of a female. Officers arrived and learned she was ok.
Police were called to check the welfare of a woman that may have been living on Knarr Street. Officer checked the reported address, but no evidence was located that the female was still living at that address.
Police were called to the E. Scribner Avenue area for a report of a vehicle parked playing loud music. Officers arrived and checked the area, but the vehicle was not located.
Police were called to assist EMS with a male found at Sheetz bleeding from the head.
Police were called to assist EMS with gaining entry in to the Gray Foundation.
Police were called again to check the welfare of the female near the bowling alley. She returned to the area, but was found to be under the influence of an intoxicant and was arrested by Sandy Township Police for the violation.
Police were called to Parkway Drive for a two vehicle accident. There were no reported injuries, both vehicles were drivable and no citations were issued.
Police were called to a residence on Sherman Avenue for a domestic disturbance and possible stolen tools between a father and his son. There was insufficient information to further the theft investigation and no cause to further the domestic. The father was advised how to have his adult child removed.
Police were called to the Family Dollar on N. Main Street for a report of a retail theft. The investigation is on going.
Police were called to the check the welfare of a West Long Avenue male. Officers were able to locate the male and determine he was ok.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
Police are currently investigating a bullet being shot into a cabin on Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. on Blacksnake Road in Benezette Township, Elk County. No injuries were reported. Charges pending further investigation.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.