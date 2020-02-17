Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a dispute between a mother and daughter on South Third Street. Police arrived and deescalated the situation.
———
Police assisted an individual who had locked his keys in his vehicle on Quarry Avenue.
———
Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that was traveling through the cemetery after hours. Police arrived in the area but did not locate the vehicle.
———
Police received information that a physical altercation was planned to take place Leavy Avenue. Police arrived in the area before the incident occurred and prevented it from happening.
———
Police received a report of a suspicious man who looked inside a residence’s window and then proceeded to knock on the door. The caller’s son managed to scare the suspicious man away from the residence. The suspicious man was then located police who was warned of his actions. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police responded to an incident involving open burning. Police arrived and observed a couch to be on fire in the back yard of a residence surrounded by a few individuals. The residents were warned of their actions and the fire was extinguished.
———
Police and an on-duty fire chief assisted an individual with obtaining her phone which had been dropped in a drainage grate.
———
Police arrested Clearfield County’s “Fugitive of the Week” when she was observed traveling to a residence that she was known to frequent.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday, officers were notified at approximately 5:54 p.m. of an incident that had occurred earlier in the day at the Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery, located in the Clearfield Walmart. Upon contacting the caller, a 48-year-old West Decatur woman, officers were advised that an unknown suspect had been at the Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery and made a purchase of two bottles of wine, using the name, address, and email address of a 69-year-old Clearfield woman during the transaction. This investigation continues.
———
On Friday at 7:57 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer along River Road near Highlevel Road. Upon investigation, it was found that the vehicle, driven by Del Davis, 67, of Richmond, Texas, struck a train bridge, causing disabling damage to the vehicle.
———
On Wednesday, officers responded to a call regarding a dog bite in the area of the 1400-block of Lawhead Street. A 38-year-old Clearfield man stated that he was walking up the street to retrieve his car from the Hunters Garage when a dog ran up behind him, biting his calf. Upon speaking to the man and a third party, it was learned that the dog is never placed on a leash while being left outside of the residence, and that the dog is known for running around chasing cars and customers from a nearby car shop. The man did not receive any serious injuries. Contact was made with an individual of the residence in which the dog resides. This investigation continues.
———
On Feb. 11, officers responded to a call for a welfare check. Upon arrival at Edgewood Apartments, officers observed two young children at a residence unattended, with one of the children running around outside the residence. A 29-year-old Clearfield man was found upstairs inside the residence sleeping in a closed bedroom. This case is pending further investigation.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Sunday at 8:38 a.m., police received a call regarding a domestic altercation that occurred on Taylor Avenue, Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 31-year-old Brockport man and a 22-year-old Brockport woman engaged in a verbal altercation with each other regarding marital property. Both suspects will be cited for summary harassment.
———
On Saturday at 9:06 p.m., police arrived at a residence on Burning Gas Well Road, Winslow Township, Jefferson County to assist crisis in doing a welfare check. A Reynoldsville man originally wouldn’t allow members to enter the residence and was yelling out of the bedroom window. The man at this time had a knife in his right hand making suicidal statements. The man also had taken 30 Ambien. He was taken into custody without incident.
———
State Police at DuBois
On Saturday at 2:20 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a Ashtabula, Ohio man due to a vehicle code violation on I-80 East, Washington Township, Jefferson County. During initial interactions with the driver, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. After further questioning and field sobriety tests, the driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Blood results are pending.
———
On Friday at approximately 8:30 a.m., police picked up Cynthia Kirkwood, 47, of DuBois for a scheduled preliminary hearing at Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office. Kirkwood had an active felony warrant out of Indiana state for drug possession. Indiana related that they would extradite Kirkwood. Kirkwood was charged with arrest prior to requisition to be held in the Clearfield County Jail.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sunday at approximately 4:46 p.m., police were dispatched to the Punxsutawney Walmart, Young Township, Jefferson County for a report of a retail theft. Once on scene, police interviewed the suspect, Nyree Simmons, 45, of Windber, who admitted to placing various food and clothing items, valued at $92.05, in her purse with the intention of taking them out of the store without paying. Simmons was not permitted to be in Walmart due to prior incidents at a different Walmart location. Simmons was taken into custody for retail theft and criminal trespass. This investigation remains open; pending charges are being filed through Magisterial District Judge Douglas R. Chambers’s office.
———
On Sunday at 3:15 a.m., a vehicle was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Jenks Avenue, Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County. The driver, a 39-year-old Punxsutawney man, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges will be filed at Magisterial District Judge Douglas R. Chambers’s office.
———
On Saturday at 9:51 p.m., police responded to an inactive domestic harassment incident on Cabin Road, Burnside Township. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 28-year-old Westover man had been forcibly drug and pulled by his shirt and jacket collar down the stairs and outside the residence by his wife, a 25-year-old Westover woman. No signs of recent physical injury were observed or reported on the victim. A summary NTC for harassment was filed on the woman through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Friday at 7:54 p.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop on State Route 119 near Indiana Street, Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County after they observed a vehicle without its headlights activated. As troopers engaged the driver, a 24-year-old Punxsutawney woman, indicators of drug impairment were observed and the driver was asked to step outside of the vehicle where troopers conducted a battery of field sobriety tests. Subsequently, the driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. As the troopers engaged the passenger of the vehicle, they detected the strong odor of raw marijuana coming from within the vehicle as well as observing suspected drug paraphernalia. A search of the vehicle yielded suspected marijuana and related drug paraphernalia. This investigation is currently ongoing.
———
On Friday at 5:59 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling east on Hartzfeld Road just west of Bowers Road, Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. The driver, a 17-year-old Brookville boy, attempted to negotiate a left-hand curve when his vehicle began to slide on a patch of ice. The vehicle proceeded straight onto the southern berm, hit an embankment, and struck a tree. The driver reported suspected minor injuries, and his passenger, a 16-year-old Big Run boy, reported no injuries. The driver was transported by Jefferson County EMS for precautionary measures to Penn Highlands DuBois. Police were assisted by Big Run Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS.
———
On Feb. 10 at 11 a.m., police responded to a residence on East Main Street, Big Run Borough, Jefferson County for a report of a welfare check of an 80-year-old Big Run woman. Police entered the residence and the identity of the woman was confirmed to be Lois Irene Kishel. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Kishel had died of apparent natural causes.
———
On Jan. 24 at noon, a report of harassment on Maple Street, McCalmont Township, Jefferson County was reported involving a 13-year-old Anita boy victim. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
On Thursday at 7:53 p.m., police investigated a retail theft at Walmart, Fox Township, Elk County. A 44-year-old Saint Marys man stole an item valued at $39.88. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob’s office.
State Police at Ebensburg
Police are investigating a missing person that was reported on Thursday. Police are looking for Vanessa Hangey, 33, of Northern Cambria. Hangey is a white, non-Hispanic woman that is 5’ 11” tall and approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If anyone knows where she is, they are asked to contact police at 471-6500.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 1:41 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on the 2800-block of Walton Street, Decatur Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 51-year-old Fallentimber man, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for driving under the influence.
———
On Thursday at 11:08 a.m., police responded to Decatur Street, Chester Hill Borough, Clearfield County, for a report of an individual under the influence of a controlled substance. The individual was cited for summary public drunkenness through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
Police are investigating a theft of two rings from a 42-year-old Philipsburg woman’s Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County residence. This theft occurred sometime on Dec. 24, 2019. The investigation is ongoing.