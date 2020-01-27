Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 25, a 66-year-old Frenchville woman reported she was the victim of a theft on Dec. 10, 2019. The woman reported she discovered the missing property shortly after a repair person left her Rees Lane residence. The investigation is ongoing.
On Jan. 26 at 12:21 a.m., a 27-year-old Clearfield male was found in his vehicle along Greenwood Road while under the influence of alcohol. Charges pending blood alcohol count results.
On Jan. 26 at 12:15 p.m., Autumn Hall, 34, of Houtzdale, engaged in tumultuous behavior by yelling at random customers at a Morrisdale-Allport Highway business and tried to get another customer to engage in a physical altercation with her. Hall was cited for disorderly conduct through District Court.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 13 at 1:58 a.m., police responded to a report of a theft from a residence on Robinson Avenue. Upon arriving on scene it was discovered that an orange in color Stihl chainsaw with a 16 inch bar was stolen from the residence. If anyone has any information regarding this theft, please contact the Lawrence Township Police Department.
On Jan. 13, police received a report that Scott Yohn, 48, of Brockway, had rented a room at the Budget Inn. After he had checked out, employees found that the room had garbage and several items thrown about inside. The TV had also been stolen from the room. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
On Jan. 22, police received a report of a theft from a local business on Turnpike Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.
On Jan. 27 at 1:01 a.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance outside of Pub and Grub at the Red Roof Inn. Upon arriving on scene, officers made contact with Heather Swatsworth, 34, of Clearfield and a staff member who were standing outside. While speaking with the staff member, Swatsworth was discovered to be heavily under the influence of alcohol, to which she was told multiple times to go inside or she would be under arrest for public drunkenness. Upon speaking with the staff member it was discovered that Swatsworth had struck him and multiple staff members, causing an altercation with another male and the staff. Swatsworth then returned outside and was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail, where she was housed on a 48-hour detainer. A non-traffic citation was filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Jan. 10-11, an officer responded to a disturbance in the area of Tim Britton Construction. Upon arrival it was determined that a 30-year-old Punxsutawney man attempted to retrieve his vehicle and discovered the license plate was missing. The man and a 27-year-old Falls Creek woman are cosigners of the vehicle while Frank Johns, the woman’s new boyfriend, had been driving said vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
On Jan. 22 at 11:30 p.m., a one-vehicle crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling south on Route 949 near its intersection with Richardsville Road. Gage K. Hickok, 18 of DuBois, overcompensated on a curve to the left and caused his vehicle to go off the roadway and strike a tree stump. The vehicle came to final rest east of the roadway facing southeast against the tree stump. Hickok was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and experienced front airbag deployment. Hickok was not injured. Hickok was cited for roadways laned for traffic and not wearing his seat belt.
On Jan. 23 at 9:15 p.m., police arrived on the 100-block of Main Street for a report of an inactive domestic. At this point it was learned that Timothy Pierce, 28, of Troutville had caused the argument with a 27-year-old Troutville woman. In the course of the argument, Pierce aggressively shoved the woman. Pierce is being charged with a summary harassment charge.
On Jan. 24 at 8:35 a.m., Derek Cameron, 28, of DuBois, was taken into custody following a PFA violation. Subsequent charges for simple assault and harassment were also filed on Cameron. This investigation is ongoing.
On Jan. 25 at 12:18 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling south on Route 950. The driver, John D. Fleeger, 45, of Reynoldsville, started coughing and failed to stay on the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a patch of trees, sustaining disabling damage to the front end. Fleeger was wearing his seatbelt and airbags did deploy. Fleeger sustained a cut above his right eye. Zimmerman’s Towing towed the vehicle from the scene at Fleeger’s request. Assisted on scene by Falls Creek Fire Department and Dusan Ambulance service.
On Jan. 25 at 2:30 p.m., an officer was assigned to an incident on Main Street. Through investigation, it was determined that Corey Loney, 34, of Falls Creek, engaged in an argument against a 49-year-old DuBois woman while believed to be “tripping” on meth. During the course of the argument, the woman was eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, when Loney grabbed said sandwich out of her hands and threw said sandwich at her. A smear of peanut butter was observed on the left shoulder of the woman. Loney also flicked the left ear of the woman during the incident. The woman was transported for a mental health evaluation following said incident. Harassment charges were filed on Loney.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 25 at 7:05 p.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Big Run Borough after observing traffic violations. As a result of the traffic stop, a known 35-year-old Warren female was taken into custody for driving while under the influence. A known 26-year-old Warren male passenger was taken into custody for possession of drug paraphernalia. This incident is still under investigation.
On Jan. 23 at 1:05 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Bells Mills and Cloe Road, on a 2013 Dodge Sedan for a traffic violation. The driver, a 22-year-old Curwensville male, was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are pending lab results.
On Jan. 24 at 9:03 a.m., police received a report of a known male entering a known female’s residence on the 300-block of Church Street around 5 p.m. on Jan. 23 The known male was instructed by troopers several days prior to refrain from contact with the female and to not enter the female’s property. This incident is under further investigation.
On Jan. 24 at 3:37 p.m., police received a phone call regarding a 67-year-old Corsica woman reporting that she had received an unwanted explicit picture via Facebook from her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, a 34-year-old man. The caller stated that she received the message on Jan. 24 sometime in the morning. This investigation is still ongoing.
On Jan. 24 at approximately 6:50 p.m., police are investigating a report of theft by deception when two Punxsutawney residents received a phone call from someone impersonating an Apple computer technician. The impersonator gained remote access to the residents’ computer and made several fraudulent purchases and installed unknown software before the residents realized they were being hacked and could close their accounts.
On Jan. 26 at 7:18 a.m., a one-vehicle crash occurred on Route 219. Sandra M. Parkhurst, 55, of Mahaffey, lost control of her vehicle, which traveled off the berm and impacted a large log. The vehicle sustained disabling damage to its front end. The roadway was snow covered at the time of the crash. Parkhurst was uninjured in the crash and was wearing a proper restraint system. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Scott’s Towing.
State Police at Ridgway
On Jan. 20 at 12:10 p.m., police investigated a trespass at Bennetts Valley Highway. A known 54-year-old Byrnedale man was seen trespassing. This investigation continues.
On Jan. 21 at 12:31 p.m., an incident occurred as Curtis Miller, 30, of DuBois was driving on Route 120 and a traffic stop was initiated for traffic violations. During the investigation, he was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending after receiving blood results.
On Jan. 22-24, the Fire Marshal investigated a travel trailer camp fire at Baughman Cementary Road. Upon completion of the investigation, it is currently being determined that the fire was incendiary in nature. Estimated damage totaling $5,000. No injuries. Anyone with information is requested to contact Ridgway State Fire Police Marshal at (814) 776-6136.
On Jan. 25 at 1:46 a.m., someone accidentally overdosed at a residence on Gardner Hill Road. It was found Brett Chicola, 34, of Brynedale had sold the drugs to the person. Charges pending further investigation.
On Jan. 25 at 6:43 a.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Route 255 and Route 948. Jamie L. Williams, 42, of Saint Marys, was driving a vehicle on Route 255 and had her right turn signal on to turn right onto 948, but changed her mind and turned her signal off, deciding to continue straight. Monica L. Ellenberger, 46, of Driftwood, had begun making a left turn and her vehicle was struck on the passenger side. Ellenberger was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for treatment. All five occupants of Williams’ vehicle were uninjured.
State Police at Ebensburg
Mousa Ahmad has allegedy been dumping his trash in a dumpster that does not belong to him.
On Jan. 24 at 6:19 p.m., a 56-year-old Portage man was involved in a one vehicle crash and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.
On Jan. 25 at 2:30 a.m., an incident occurred as Bryce Thompson, 22, of Colver rear-ended a vehicle that was traveling in front of him. The vehicle that was rear-ended immediately fled the scene. The vehicle that Thompson was operating was disabled from the crash. Thompson was found to be driving under the influence and refused chemical testing. Charges are pending.
On Jan. 25 at 5 a.m., an incident occurred as Nathan McDermott, 42, of Cresson arrived at a 35-year-old Cresson woman’s residence on Powell Avenue and damaged her vehicle which was parked in her driveway.
State Police at Rockview
Rockview State Police and Ferguson Township Police Department have jointly investigated a theft from person case which occurred in June 2019. The suspect, a 50-year-old Philipsburg man, has been arrested by State Police from a separate theft case. Charges are pending.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Nov. 29, 2019 at 8 p.m., police investigated a sex offense. All suspects are known. This is an active investigation.
On Jan. 2 at 2:33 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle driving too fast for conditions and weaving about traffic lines. Kyle Solt, 23, of Spring Mills was observed driving while under the influence of alcohol while possessing a small amount of marijuana. Solt’s blood was tested to have 0.224 percent blood alcohol content. Charges filed through Magisterial District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker’s office.
On Jan. 14 at 8:05 a.m., police investigated a bad checks case at Penns Valley Vet Clinic, Millheim.
On Jan. 17 at 10:23 a.m., a crime occurred in which Steven McKenna, 47, of Aliquippa purchased food at Sheetz then took two packs of Tillamook Beef Jerky valued at approximately $13 each and left the store without paying. Charges were filed.
On Jan. 22 at 12:13 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling east on Route 45. Neal E. Hazel, 84, of Aaronsburg failed to yield the right-of-way to the vehicle, and the vehicle struck Hazel’s vehicle on the passenger side. There were no injuries.
On Jan. 22 at 4:13 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 322 in the area of Hannah Furnace Road. A vehicle traveling eastbound on 322 crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another a 52-year-old Philipsburg woman’s vehicle’s mirror. Another driver, a 25-year-old Morrisdale woman, tried to avoid the vehicle and lost control of her vehicle and went off the roadway into some brush. The errant vehicle did not stop and was not located. No injuries were on scene.
On Jan. 23 at 1 p.m., a suspect violated an active PFA order in Millheim. Investigation continues.
On Jan. 23 at 3:06 p.m. at Punkin Ridge Road, John Sofronski, 45, of Irvona was arrested for a bad check.
On Jan. 23 at 3:52 p.m., police responded to Alleghany Street for a report of animal abuse. Upon police arrival, a German Shepherd was observed outside with its leg caught in the wire tether.
On Jan. 25 at 2:01 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on North Front Street for a traffic violation. During the course of the investigation it was determined that the driver, a 34-year-old Osceola Mills male, was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. Also, a probable cause search of the vehicle yielded drug related paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
On Jan. 25 at 2:20 a.m., police were dispatched to Reliance Fire Company in Philipsburg for the report of a crash. Upon investigation it was determined that while Reliance Fire Company Firefighters were responding to a house fire, a fire fighter fell out of the fire truck as it was negotiating a left turn. The fire fighter failed to ensure the door was latched and as the truck turned, he rolled out of the truck and onto the roadway. Moshannon Valley EMS responded to the scene and transported the firefighter to Mount Nittany Medical Center to treat his injuries.
On Jan. 25 at 6:54 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 45, in which a 34-year-old Shamokin Dam man lost control on the slush covered roadway. His vehicle slid off the right south berm, striking a utility pole with the right front passenger side bumper. The vehicle then spun 90 degrees clockwise and came to final rest across the east lane facing south.
On Jan. 25 at 4:04 p.m., an incident occurred as a traffic stop was conducted on I-99 North for summary traffic violations. Through investigation the driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old Boalsburg female, was found to be in possession of drugs and related paraphernalia. Charges to be filed through Magisterial District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker’s office.
On Jan. 25 at 8:22 p.m., police investigated an incident of false imprisonment and harassment at Tyrone Pike. Investigation continues.