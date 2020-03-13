Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Monday at 3:11 p.m., police responded to a Good Street residence for a report of a man exposing himself in front of a residence. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Robert Painter Jr., 50, of Clearfield who was wanted by Clearfield Borough Police. Clearfield Borough officers responded and transported him to the Clearfield County Jail where he was housed. Painter has been charged by Lawrence Township Police with indecent exposure, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass.

———

On Monday at 2:06 p.m., police responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of High Level Road and Mount Joy Road. Samantha J. Carns, 18, of Clearfield failed to yield to oncoming traffic when passing through a stop sign. As a result, Carns’ vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Jeffrey J. Stiles Jr., 25, of Clearfield. No injuries were reported.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

