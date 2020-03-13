Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 3:11 p.m., police responded to a Good Street residence for a report of a man exposing himself in front of a residence. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Robert Painter Jr., 50, of Clearfield who was wanted by Clearfield Borough Police. Clearfield Borough officers responded and transported him to the Clearfield County Jail where he was housed. Painter has been charged by Lawrence Township Police with indecent exposure, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass.
———
On Monday at 2:06 p.m., police responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of High Level Road and Mount Joy Road. Samantha J. Carns, 18, of Clearfield failed to yield to oncoming traffic when passing through a stop sign. As a result, Carns’ vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Jeffrey J. Stiles Jr., 25, of Clearfield. No injuries were reported.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.