State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 31 at 8:22 p.m., police were dispatched to Gosser Road for the report of a burglary. It was determined that Jeffery Lee Paup and Janalle J. Brink were at a residence removing belongings from the house and were interrupted by the victim’s mother. Paup and Brink then attempted to leave in the vehicle they had arrived in, however it would not start prior to police arrival. Paup and Brink then called an unknown person to pick them up. The vehicle they had left there was towed back to PSP Clearfield and is currently being held as evidence. Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Paup or Brink is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-8300.
———
On Sept. 5 at 1:10 a.m., several individuals arrived at the house of a 34-year-old Madera female in a vehicle. Two male suspects exited the vehicle with guns. One of the suspects pointed a shotgun at the victim and ordered her to get on the ground. The victim opened the door to let her dogs out, to scare off the suspects. One of the suspects shot both dogs, killing one of the dogs and seriously injuring the other. The suspects then fled the scene. This investigation continues.
Lawrence Township
On Aug. 13, police received a report of a suspicious female at the Clearfield Shawville Highway Sheetz. Upon arrival police found the driver of a vehicle, Savannah Coulson of Saint Marys, under the influence of controlled substances and with her two children. She was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges will be filed.
————
On Sept. 4, police received a report of a theft of two cell phones from the Clearfield Junior Senior High School. The School Resource Officer conducted an investigation during which a 14-year-old male suspect was identified. The SRO was able to recover one of the stolen cell phones, however the second phone was disposed of. The male student will be arrested for Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.
———
On Sept. 5, police received a report of a retail theft at 100 Supercenter Dr. that occurred on Aug. 29. The suspects were identified as Brittany Spire and Michael Daub from Clearfield. Charges have been filed..
———
On Sept. 4 at 4:30 p.m., police responded to the Clearfield Walmart for a report of a retail theft in progress. Throughout the course of the officer’s investigation it was discovered that the male suspect, Cole Kawa, 20, of Curwensville, was seen by the store’s employees concealing deodorant and nicotine patches on his person. The male was ultimately approached by store employees until police arrival. The total amount of merchandise he tried to take was worth $14. Charges to be filed.
Sandy Township
On Sept. 1, a Hawk Run man reported that his daughter had accidentally left her phone in the restroom at Walmart. When they returned to get it, it was gone. When they called her phone, someone answered and hung up when confronted. The phone was later returned, broken, to Walmart. Investigation continues.
———
On Sept. 1, a 27-year-old Ridgway woman called 911 stating her 27-year-old boyfriend was holding her against her will and traveling on Rich Highway in their vehicle. While she was on the phone with the 911 center, the man turned the car around and transported her back to her mother’s house. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
On Sept. 1, a Jeep driven by a 32-year-old Penfield resident lost a wheel while traveling on DuBois Rockton Road. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
———
On Sept. 2, a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old New York man failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Rich Highway and the I-80 west bound off ramp, causing his vehicle to collide with a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old DuBois woman, causing her vehicle to roll on its side. Minor injuries reported and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
———
On Sept. 2, a Kane woman reported her vehicle was backed into by an unknown driver who then left the scene. A witness was able to get a plate number of the offending vehicle and officers made contact with the driver. The situation was handled without incident.
———
On Sept. 3, a 25-year-old Anita woman reported that while she was turning onto Industrial Drive, she was rear ended by another vehicle. When she pulled over in the parking lot, the offending vehicle kept going. She was able to get the license plate on the vehicle. Investigation continues.
———
On Sept. 3, police were called to a false alarm at CNB bank.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Aug. 27, police received reports that a boyfriend and girlfriend were sending each other images.
———
On Aug. 30 at 6:15 p.m., police responded to the 1200-block of Solley Road for a reported Inactive Domestic incident. Both parties were cited for harassment. Charges are pending.
State Police at Ridgway
On Sept. 4 at 3 p.m., police responded to the Ridgway Commons for a report of a burglary. Upon arriving on scene it was determined that a known white male forced entry into the apartment of the victim by prying open the door and the locking mechanism. It is not known whether anything was taken. The suspect replaced the locking mechanism with another one before leaving the scene. Damage was reported to be $400. The investigation remains open.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 20, Paige Mollenkopf, 27, of West Decatur and Elizabeth Spillia, 22, of Curwensville, were observed shoplifting at Weis Market. They were later identified and charged for Retail Theft for stealing $72.46 in groceries.
———
On Aug. 23 at 12:22 p.m. on Penns Valley Road and Brush Mountain Road, a traffic stop was initiated for a traffic violation. During subsequent investigation it was discovered the driver, Torin Dionne-Welch of Saskatoon, SK, was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed.
———
Two debit card transactions occurred on a 54-year-old Howard woman’s account without her knowledge from Aug. 28-29.
———
On Aug. 31, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a summary traffic violation while it was traveling I-80 east. Through investigation it was determined one of the vehicle’s passengers, Carilita McMillan of Grand Rapids, MI, was in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Charges will be filed.
———
On Sept. 3 at 1:29 p.m., a 40-year-old Stroudsburg Man entered a garage owned by SCI Rockview through a window. The suspect was found in the garage and arrested for criminal trespass.
———
On Sept. 3 at 9:42 p.m., a vehicle driven by a 70-year-old State College man struck a deer on South Eagle Valley Road. All occupants were wearing seatbelts and not injured in the crash. The vehicle suffered damage and was towed from the scene.