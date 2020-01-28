State Police at Clearfield
A single vehicle incident took place on Monday at 5 a.m. on Dinky Road in Decatur Township. Gregory Johnson, 39, of Lewistown, was traveling north approximately 900 feet north of Keystone Hill when his vehicle slid off of the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Johnson suffered no injuries. He then left the scene as his vehicle was later towed away.
On Jan. 27 at 5:10 p.m., an incident occurred as a 19-year-old Philipsburg man was traveling near 1286 Pardee Rd. At that time, the driver struck several mail boxes, a fence, and a parked truck. The driver was found to be on a controlled substance. The driver was transported to the Penn Highlands Emergency Room for blood tests to determine his blood alcohol content. Charges for driving under the influence will be pending at Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling’s office.
On Jan. 23 at 3:06 p.m. at Punkin Ridge Road, John Sofronski, 45, of Irvona was arrested for a bad check.
Sandy Township
Jan. 24
A 35-year-old Houtzdale man attempted to make a left turn while pulling out of the Falls Creek Sheetz, causing his vehicle to get stuck in the median. No injuries and once the vehicle was pulled out of the median, it was driven from the scene.
There was a false alarm at Lowe’s.
A 57-year-old mall employee mistakenly locked himself in a closet in one of the former stores. Officers were able to free the man without issue.
Jan. 25
Officers were dispatched to Sandy Township Park for a report of two four wheelers riding around the area. Investigation pending review of cameras in the area.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute between two sisters on Maple Avenue. The incident was reported by the women’s brother who lives out of town. The dispute was verbal in nature and officers were able to handle the situation without incident.
A 21-year-old Falls Creek woman reported receiving harassing and threatening messages from an unknown man on Facebook.
A 41-year-old DuBois woman reported that her vehicle, that had been towed to Treasure Lake residence after breaking down at the Bobette, had been stolen from the residence. She stated the last person who drove the vehicle was a 34-year-old male friend. Investigation continues.
Jan. 26
A man was driving on South Main Street when he hit a deer. The vehicle was drivable and no injuries reported.
Officers received a report of truck lights flashing inside the W&W Equipment parking lot. The lights stopped flashing shortly after officers arrival, and there was no evidence that the vehicle had been tampered with.
An 84-year-old South Bready Street man was found on the side of the road near his home. The man was transported to Penn Highlands for treatment.
A 41-year-old St. Mary’s man reported he was visiting friends on Pacific Avenue and while there, his cell phone was stolen.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Jan. 15 at 12:48 p.m., Melissa Reitz, 47, of Brockway, did not return to the Jefferson County Jail from work release. Police are currently investigating this incident. If anyone had information to this case please contact PSP Punxsutawney at (814) 938-0510.
On Jan. 27 at 1:02 p.m., a collision occurred on Route 119 south of its intersection with Harness Lane. A vehicle was traveling south when he lost control negotiating a left curve. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck an address sign, broke concrete that was holding the sign, and a large black sign that read “Stump Creek Variety.” No one was injured and the vehicle was driven from the scene. Charges were filed against the driver.
State Police at Ridgway
On Jan. 22 at 12:44 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling west on Route 555. An elk crossed the roadway in front of the vehicle and the vehicle struck the elk.
On Jan. 26 at 3:25 a.m., a crash occurred as Lung V. Do, 59, of Saint Marys, was traveling north on Toby Road and due to snowy conditions went off the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle sustained disabling damage.
On Jan. 27 at 7:45 a.m., the Pennsylvania State Police and Morris Township Fire Department investigated a one-story, single family residential structure fire on the 6200-block of Deer Creek Road. Examination of structure indicated the fire originated inside the wall cavity around the chimney liner. The fire occurred due to structural problems within the chimney, which allowed the high temperatures, sparks, or embers to escape to combustible areas in the walls. A 70-year-old Morrisdale woman was transported from the scene for minor inhalation. The woman does not have insurance. Estimated damage is $150,000.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Nov. 29, 2019 at 8 p.m., police investigated a sex offense. All suspects are known. This is an active investigation.
On Jan. 14 at 8:05 a.m., police investigated a bad checks case at Penns Valley Vet Clinic, Millheim.
On Jan. 17 at 10:23 a.m., a crime occurred in which Steven McKenna, 47, of Aliquippa purchased food at Sheetz then took two packs of Tillamook Beef Jerky valued at approximately $13 each and left the store without paying. Charges were filed.
On Jan. 22 at 12:13 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling east on Route 45. Neal E. Hazel, 84, of Aaronsburg failed to yield the right-of-way to the vehicle, and the vehicle struck Hazel’s vehicle on the passenger side. There were no injuries.
On Jan. 23 at 1 p.m., a suspect violated an active PFA order in Millheim. Investigation continues.
On Jan. 25 at 6:54 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 45, in which a 34-year-old Shamokin Dam man lost control on the slush covered roadway. His vehicle slid off the right south berm, striking a utility pole with the right front passenger side bumper. The vehicle then spun 90 degrees clockwise and came to final rest across the east lane facing south.
On Jan. 25 at 4:04 p.m., an incident occurred as a traffic stop was conducted on I-99 North for summary traffic violations. Through investigation the driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old Boalsburg female, was found to be in possession of drugs and related paraphernalia. Charges to be filed through Magisterial District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker’s office.
On Jan. 25 at 8:22 p.m., police investigated an incident of false imprisonment and harassment at Tyrone Pike. Investigation continues.
On Jan. 23 at 3:28 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Route 22. A vehicle experienced a problem with the right front wheel. The driver attempted to pull the vehicle off the road when he lost control. The vehicle then traveled across both lanes and off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck the guide rail. The vehicle came to final rest facing south off the right side of the roadway. All occupants were wearing seat belts. Assisted on scene by Cresson Fire Department.
On Jan. 25 at 2:42 p.m., a vehicle was traveling north on Moss Creek Road when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree approximately 30 feet off of the road. The vehicle’s driver, Joel A. Pomposini, 34, of Clymer fled the scene.
On or about Jan. 25 at 9:30 p.m., Michael Francis Depto, 49, of Flinton, tried to restrain a 29-year-old Flinton woman from leaving a Vista View Road residence by grabbing her sweatshirt.
On or about Jan. 25 at 9:30 p.m., Josie Marie Depto, 29, of Flinton threatened to punch a 19-year-old Flinton woman’s teeth in.
On Jan. 25 at 9:50 p.m., police responded to a one vehicle crash that occurred on Munster Road. The roadway was covered in snow, and it was dark. A driver lost control which resulted in a vehicle striking a road sign and embankment on the left side of the roadway. After striking the embankment, the vehicle traveled south for approximately 20 feet and came to a final rest position on the right side of the roadway. The driver, Jacob Vasilko, 18, of Portage was discovered to be under influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges pending lab results.
On Jan. 26 at 5:26 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on the 900-block of Second Street for a headlight out. It was determined that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle was conducted, there was drug paraphernalia and marijuana inside the vehicle. Charges are pending lab results.
On Jan. 27 at 9:05 a.m., a vehicle was traveling south on Plank Road when a driver lost control of his vehicle due to snow covered roads. The vehicle crossed the northbound lane then traveled off the eastern shore of the road and struck a billboard sign pole. The vehicle came to its final rest at the base of the billboard sign facing west. The driver sustained suspected minor injuries, a passenger was pronounced deceased on scene, and another passenger sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported to Conemaugh Hospital for treatment. This investigation remains open pending further investigation.
On Jan. 28 at 5:20 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling west on Route 53. The driver traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck a guide rail. The collision caused significant damage to the guide rail. The vehicle then fled the scene undetected without reporting the crash.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 22 at 4:13 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 322 in the area of Hannah Furnace Road, Rush Township. A vehicle traveling eastbound on 322 crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another a 52-year-old Philipsburg woman’s vehicle’s mirror. Another driver, a 25-year-old Morrisdale woman, tried to avoid the vehicle and lost control of her vehicle and went off the roadway into some brush. The errant vehicle did not stop and was not located. No injuries were on scene.
On Jan. 2 at 2:33 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle driving too fast for conditions and weaving about traffic lines. Kyle Solt, 23, of Spring Mills was observed driving while under the influence of alcohol while possessing a small amount of marijuana. Solt’s blood was tested to have 0.224 percent blood alcohol content. Charges filed through Magisterial District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker’s office.
On Jan. 25 at 2:01 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on North Front Street, Decatur Township, for a traffic violation. During the course of the investigation it was determined that the driver, a 34-year-old Osceola Mills male, was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. Also, a probable cause search of the vehicle yielded drug related paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
On Jan. 25 at 2:20 a.m., police were dispatched to Reliance Fire Company in Philipsburg for the report of a crash. Upon investigation it was determined that while Reliance Fire Company Firefighters were responding to a house fire, a fire fighter fell out of the fire truck as it was negotiating a left turn. The fire fighter failed to ensure the door was latched and as the truck turned, he rolled out of the truck and onto the roadway. Moshannon Valley EMS responded to the scene and transported the firefighter to Mount Nittany Medical Center to treat his injuries.
On Jan. 20 at 1:17 p.m., police investigated a single vehicle crash that occurred on Black Moshannon Road. Further investigation revealed the driver was driving under the influence.
Sometime between Jan. 25-27, an incident occurred on South High Street. In this incident, unknown suspect(s) damaged a 52-year-old Port Matilda man’s John Deere riding tractor, then fled the scene in an unknown direction. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.
On Jan. 26 at 9:26 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance after receiving reports of a female screaming. Through investigation various forms of drug paraphernalia were seized from the residence. Other drugs and paraphernalia including loaded needles filled with suspected methamphetamine were seized from the baby’s room. One individual, a family friend of the homeowners, was arrested and transported to Clearfield County Jail on a warrant for a separate incident in which they were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and miscellaneous other warrants. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Jan. 27 at 6:46 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on I-99 north, mile marker 59.4. During the traffic stop, Walther Orlando, 25, of Hyattsville, Md., Eric Alvarez, 26, of Silver Spring, Md., and Jose Tuja, 26, of Silver Spring, Md. were all found to be in possession of Marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges are to be filed.