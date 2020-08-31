Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police conducted a warrant service for a wanted man located on East Locust Street. The man was located inside the residence. The man was found with drug paraphernalia and controlled substances on his person. The man was taken into custody.
———
Police responded to a civil issue involving individuals arguing over property inside a residence. Police arrived on scene and the parties involved agreed to separate.
———
Police were dispatched to a traffic problem involving a vehicle being parked and blocking an ally way. After further review, it was found that part of the ally was private property.
———
Police responded to an incident involving a man threatening a woman with a firearm. Police arrived on scene and determined the firearm to be a BB Gun. The woman was provided additional resources and the parties were separated.
———
Police responded to a civil dispute involving individuals trespassing on a family owned property. The individuals were deemed not to be trespassing and the matter was to be civil.
———
Police responded to an incident involving a man who had split his lip. Police and EMS Crews arrived on scene and assisted the man.
Lawrence Township
Police are investigating an Aug. 30 report of a possible sexual assault that occurred at a Hyde residence. Both parties involved have been identified, a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, and the investigation is ongoing.
———
On Saturday at 11:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of an altercation that took place in the pit area of the Hidden Valley Speedway. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that an altercation, Shianne Sanders (Kephart), 24, of Woodland struck numerous individuals and attempted to stab a race car tire with a pair of scissors. Sanders then fled the scene, but later returned. Charges were filed for disorderly conduct and harassment.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Friday at 6:15 p.m., police responded to a two vehicle collision on the 7700-block of Route 219, Snyder Township, Jefferson County. It was at this time discovered that Anthony Mancuso, 24, of Penfield had intentionally crossed over into a vehicle occupied by a 21-year-old DuBois woman and a 21-year-old Penfield man. Mancuso was arrested for aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bail has been set and unable to be posted at this time.
DuBois City Police
Aug. 30
Police were called to East DuBois Avenue for a report of load music. Officers arrived and made contact with the occupants of the house. They were advised to turn the music down.
———
Police were called to the area of North Second Street for a report of a man trespassing. The woman reported the man was in the house taking pictures. Officers arrived and located the man a few blocks away. He reported he was taking photos of the poor living conditions. He was advised to keep off the property.
Aug. 29
Police were called to South Jared Street for a report of loud music. Officers arrived and were unable to locate any loud music.
———
Police were called to the area of Olive Avenue for a report of a man attempting to enter vehicles. Officers arrived and the man was not located.
———
A man on West Long Avenue reported having two political advertisement yard signs stolen from his front lawn.
———
Police were called to South State Street for a report of a vehicle into a house. Officers arrived and learned a woman was unloading groceries when the vehicle slipped out of park and drifted in to the house. The woman jumped in the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but was unsuccessful. The fire department assisted in getting the woman from the vehicle. The woman was not injured and the vehicle was driven from the scene.
———
Police were called to an activated burglar alarm at a business on Beaver Drive. An open door was located and officers cleared the building. No one was found in the business.
———
Police were called to Shaffer Avenue for a report of an assault. Officers arrived and spoke with the caller. She reported her daughter’s boyfriend had pushed her. The daughter arrived home and reported her mother is not to be on the property. There was no evidence of an assault and the woman was ordered from the property.
———
Police were called to North Brady Street for a report of a robbery. Officers arrived and meet with the victim who reported she was from Bellefonte, was brought here and a known man took $40 from her. After further investigation, it was learned the woman willingly gave the money for illegal narcotics, but never received the narcotics.
Aug. 28
Police were called to East Long Avenue for a physiological emergency. Officers arrived and assisted as needed.
———
Police were called to the 500 block of Liberty Boulevard to check the welfare of a man that was staggering. Officers arrived and determined the incident to be medical. An ambulance was summoned and the man was transported to Penn Highlands.
———
Officers arrested a man on State Street for an outstanding arrest warrant from Jefferson County. The man was taken into custody without incident and turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Dept.
———
A Sandy Street woman requested a check welfare on her 10-year-old daughter. The child’s father picked her up without notice and the mother had no address or contact for him. The mother was able locate the child in Clarion and retrieved her without incident.
———
A man on Chestnut Street called and reported an argument with his mother. Officers arrived and learned the man was suffering a physiological emergency and he was transported to Penn Highlands for an evaluation.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.