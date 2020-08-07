Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
On Thursday around noon, the Clearfield Borough Police Department with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Parole Agents, executed a search warrant at an address along North Fifth Street. As a result, a 41-year-old Amy Krause was taken into custody on drug charges. The investigation is ongoing; however, police did recover approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine, counterfeit cash, and a large amount of regular cash. Krause was arrested and charged for Possession with the Intent to Deliver. She was arraigned and placed in the Clearfield County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing. More charges are expected to be filed regarding this incident.
———
On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., the Clearfield Borough Police Department along with members of the Clearfield County Probation Department executed a search warrant at a residence along Daisy Street. As a result of the search warrant police seized several items of drug paraphernalia, a large bag of unidentified pills, a small amount of marijuana and suspected heroin. The investigation continues as items will be tested at the Erie Crime Lab.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
Aug. 5
Police were dispatched to South Franklin Street for a report of a domestic between a man and his ex girlfriend. While en route, police were advised that the woman had left the residence with the man’s cell phone and keys. She was last seen going south on South Franklin Street. Police located her on South Brady Street. The woman stated the man kicked her of the apartment. She was advised she needed to give the man back his cell phone and keys. The man and woman met at Washington Avenue and Jared Street where she gave him his stuff back and they both left.
———
Police were dispatched to 111 West Long Ave. (St. Michael Terrace) for a suspicious woman who appeared to be homeless and was sleeping on an outdoor bench behind the building. Upon arrival, officers searched the area with negative results for the woman.
———
Police were dispatched to the Comfort Suites for a report of a physical domestic in one of the rooms. The caller reported a man and woman were physically fighting inside the room. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man and woman. They both admitted to being in an argument, but denied having assaulted each other. The room was littered with clothes, garbage and personal items. The man was directed to contact his mother for a ride and they were directed to immediately gather their belongings and remove themselves from the property. Officers remained on scene to ensure their compliance. While doing so, the manager came in to the room and advised both parties not to return to the property for any reason or they would be arrested for trespassing.
———
Police were dispatched to a South Franklin Street address for the report of a neighbor dispute. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the individuals. They advised that the neighbors keep coming onto their property and were urinating in their yard. Police attempted to speak with the other parties but they did not want to tell their version of the events. Police advised everyone involved to stay on their own property and not to be urinating in public. If any party was not able to comply with this, they were advised they would be arrested for trespassing at the victim’s request.
———
Police were dispatched to Penn Highlands ER for psych patient out of control. Police arrived on scene and were notified by staff that the patient was under control.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 8:50 pm., Vicky Proudfit, 49, of Woodland, was found to be under the influence of drugs while driving on McGuirk Street, Chester Hill Borough. Charges pending toxicology report.
———
On Tuesday at 8:05 p.m., Kyler Conklin, 19, of Munson, was found to be in possession of marijuana on West Locust Street, Phililpsburg Borough, Centre County. Charges were filed in District Court.