Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 1 a.m., an incident occurred on Empire Road, Morris Township. Police observed David Taylor, 61, of Hawk Run grabbing a 53-year-old Hawk Run woman on three short occasions and lastly grabbed the woman, pulled her back and pushed her to the ground. The woman fell uncontrollably hard to the ground. Taylor was subsequently taken to the ground, handcuffed, searched and transported to Clearfield County Jail. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office and Taylor was taken to Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment.
———
On Monday at 12:40 a.m., an incident occurred on Long Run Road, Bradford Township. A 43-year-old West Decatur man was trimming tree limbs over the roadway when Donald Ray McMonigle, 71, of West Decatur jumped onto the equipment the man was using, banging on the door and threatening to punch the man in the face if he did not stop trimming the trees.
———
Sometime on Aug. 2-3, unknown suspect(s) broke a windshield and cut a tire on a 21-year-old Madera man’s vehicle on the 300-block of Spruce Street, Bigler Township. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
Sometime between July 29-Aug. 3, unknown suspect(s) stole a 32-year-old Morrisdale man’s DPMS Panther Oracle AR-15 from his residence on Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township.
———
On Sunday at 2:57 p.m., James Peters, 77, of Mineral Springs and James Kelichner, 37, of Clearfield engaged in a verbal altercation on the 2200-block of Hogback Hill, Bradford Township, regarding the rate of speed on a shard driveway. Both Peters and Kelichner have been cited with harassment.
———
On July 29, a 25-year-old West Decatur woman came to police to report that William Roberst, 51, of Clearfield had come to her house and while he was there, lifted up her shirt and exposed himself to her and her 1-year-old son. Police are investigating this incident.
———
On July 29 at 4:31 a.m., a single vehicle crash occurred as Sammy J. Altschuk, 49, of Beaverdale attempted a left hand curve and overturned on Chestnut Grove Highway, Penn Township. Altschuk was not injured.
———
Sometime between July 20-27, unknown suspect(s) stole a 72-year-old Grampian man’s cast iron pan and possibly gunpowder from the 100-block of Bell Run Road, Greenwood Township. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.
———
On July 3 at 10:39 p.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop after a traffic violation was observed on Philipsburg Bigler Highway, Decatur Township. Upon contact, the driver was observed showing signs of impairment and was taken for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending the results of the toxicology report.
———
On June 29 at 7:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a 39-year-old Osceola Mills woman’s vehicle that was keyed/scratched on the 200-block of Trcziyulny Street, Osceola Borough. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to Daisy Street for a disturbance between two men and a woman. Police report that a man was assaulted by another man and woman. Charges were filed through District Court.
———
Items of drug paraphernalia were located along Turnpike Avenue and turned over to police.
———
Police stopped a vehicle along South Front Street and found the driver to have an active arrest warrant from the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. The man was transported to the jail on the warrant.
———
A chain saw was located along South Sixth Street along the road. Anyone missing the saw can call police.
———
Police responded to the hospital for a patient that was causing problems. Police responded and were able to calm the individual down.
———
Police were contacted by PSP Rockview as they had a woman that Clearfield Police had an arrest warrant. Police met with PSP Rockview and transported the female to the jail on the warrant.
———
A BB gun was located along the 500 Block of Leavy Avenue and turned over to police.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint along Spruce Street. Police found individuals setting off firecrackers. They were advised of the complaint.
———
Police assisted EMS along River Road for an individual that had overdosed. The individual was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
Aug. 2
At 2:02 a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of DuBois Street and Parkway Drive, for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Police arrived on scene and located three vehicles parked in the south bound lane of DuBois Street. Police made contact with a man who was operating a 2006 Chrysler sedan who was involved in the accident. While police were talking to the man they detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person.
The man then refused to perform any field sobriety tests. The man, a 39-year-old from DuBois, was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He refused to have blood drawn and was then released to a sober individual. His vehicle was towed from the scene. Charges will be filed.
———
At 2:41 p.m., police were dispatched to the first block of South Jared Street for a report of a man refusing to leave the property. Police arrived on scene and the man left without incident.
Sandy Township
Aug. 3
A 24-year-old Reynoldsville woman was traveling on Oklahoma Salem Road and when she reached the stop sign at Maple Avenue was unable to stop her vehicle, causing it to hit a curb. The tire was knocked off the vehicle, rendering it disabled. No injuries reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
———
There was a false alarm at a warehouse on Satterlee Road.
———
A man turned in a passport card that he found at Lowe’s. The owner was located, and arrangements made to return it to her.
———
Officers received a report of a man laying in the DuBois Mall parking lot. The man stood up and walked away prior to officers arrival.
———
Officers responded to a Circle Road residence for a report of a verbal altercation between a 31-year-old Bradford woman and a 28-year-old Circle Road man. Officers handled the situation without incident.
Aug. 2
No incidents to report.
Aug. 1
Officers received a report of two men arguing in the parking lot of Walmart. The men were gone prior to officer’s arrival.
———
Employees of the Sandy Club turned in a fake $10 bill that was received for payment from an unknown person.
———
Officers were called to Wendy’s parking lot for a report of children sitting in a parked vehicle with no seat belts on. The vehicle was gone prior to officer’s arrival.
———
There was a false alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
July 31
There was a false alarm at Burger King.
———
A Dunkin Donuts employee reported that the mother of a former employee was posting things about him on social media. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A 64-year-old man reported that he received a Visa Debit Card and suspicious papers stating the card is Covid Relief money from the Department of Labor. Officers told the man to attempt to verify the validity of the mailing by contacting the Department of Labor and/or his bank. He was also advised to make sure his identity was not compromised.
———
A 47-year-old Brockway man was waiting to turn on to Bee Line Highway from Shaffer Road, when a tractor trailer that was turning from Bee Line Highway on to Shaffer Road, hit and severely damaged his vehicle. No injuries reported.
———
A 33-year-old Hanes Drive woman reported that she was being harassed by a 35-year-old Hanes Drive neighbor. The incident started because the 33-year-old approached the other woman’s daughter, offering to wash the lice out of her hair. Officers handled the situation without incident.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Thursday at 8:03 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Route 119, Rayne Township, Indiana County. Naila N. Elkassas, 56, of DuBois, was driving when a deer entered the roadway and the vehicle hit the deer. Elkassas was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries.
Her passenger, Sabra N. Naseem, 76, of Murrysville, was not wearing a seat belt. Police were assisted on scene by Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department and Citizen’s Ambulance Service.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On July 19 at 10:41 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on the 2800-block of Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County. Through further investigation it was determined the driver of the vehicle, Eric Heverly, 43, of Howard was in possession of a controlled substance.