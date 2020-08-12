Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 4:41 a.m., a crash occurred on Ansonville Road, Jordan Township. Brittine D. Queen, 29, of Irvona, was negotiating a left hand turn in the roadway and struck a tree that had fallen across the road. No injuries were reported.
———
Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, an incident of criminal mischief occurred on Main Street, Coalport Borough. A 35-year-old Coalport man vandalized a 36-year-old Coalport woman’s vehicle.
———
On Tuesday at 3:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street, Grampian Borough. A driver had backed into a legally parked vehicle. While on scene, it was discovered that the driver, a 62-year-old Grampian woman, was believed to be driving a vehicle while under the influence. No injuries were reported. Criminal charges are pending a toxicology report.
———
On Monday at 7:33 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Route 53 and Route 153, Houtzdale Borough. A 17-year-old Houtzdale boy was driving when he failed to stop at a steady-red light and was struck by Bradley I. Litz, 64, of Clearfield. Litz reported minor injuries; there were no other injuries.
———
On Monday at 3:42 p.m., Mandy M. Runkle, 26, of Wrightsville was using her cell phone will driving near a construction zone on I-80 East, Lawrence Township and became distracted. Runkle side swiped the passenger side of a vehicle driven by Kimberly L. Williams, 23, of Bethlehem and rear-ended Ignac Bene, 46, of Milford, Conn., who then collided with Jose Berrios, 43, of Campbell, Ohio. All occupants were wearing seat belts and no injuries were reported.
———
On Sunday at 2:03 a.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Don Street and Old Franklin Siding Street, Houzdale Borough. Wesley A. Stephens, 23, of Houtzdale, struck a stop sign and continued traveling west, drifting off the road and subsequently striking a cattle trailer and a fence. Stephens was found to be under the influence.
———
On Aug. 3 at 8:45 p.m., a 56-year-old Philipsburg woman reported that Mario Lopez-Urzua, 44, of Philipsburg, arrived at her residence on the 500-block of Laura Street, Chester Hill Borough, and created a disturbance after being notified several times that he was not permitted at the residence. Summary trespassing charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On July 29-30, unknown suspect(s) broke into multiple vehicles on the 600-block of Brisbin Street, Houtzdale Borough. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On July 10 at 8:30 p.m., Tiffanie Coyer, 22, of Coalport was found to have stolen a speaker from a business on the 1600-block of Dorsey Avenue, Irvona Borough. Charges have been filed at Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a report of an assault on South Fourth Street. Officers arrived on scene and separated the parties. The incident is being investigated at this time.
———
Police are investigating the theft of a bedroom comforter from a local laundromat.
———
Police received a report of a John Deere bicycle being stolen from a residence.
———
Police responded to a report of men trespassing inside a vacant residence. Police made contact with the men and instructed them to stay off the property.
———
Police responded to a report of young child being found near a roadway. Police arrived and assisted a good Samaritan, holding the child, with locating the legal guardians. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police responded to a verbal altercation between two individuals at a Hook Street address. Police arrived on scene and separated the parties.
———
Police received a report of a light being on inside a vacant residence. Police checked the residence with negative results.
———
Police received a “911 hang up” call from a local business. Police arrived on scene and found the call to be accidental.
———
Police were dispatched to an East Pine Street address in reference to an altercation between individuals inside. Police arrived and separated the parties. One of the individuals was found to have a warrant and was taken into custody.
———
Police are investigating a report of an automobile being vandalized while parked at a Park Street address.
———
Police responded to a report of a missing juvenile from an East Ninth Street address. Police later located the child at his aunt’s residence.
———
While on patrol, police observed a woman standing in the middle of Bigler Avenue. Police made contact with the woman who stated she wanted to harm herself. Police assisted the woman to the hospital so that she could receive help.
———
While on patrol, police located a man containing a warrant. Police made contact with the man near Nichols Street where he was taken into custody.
———
This department assisted Lawrence Township with an incident involving a man who had shot himself with a firearm.
———
Police responded to an incident involving an altercation at an East Pine Street address. Police located a man involved and he was taken into custody.
———
Police responded to a report of a bear walking in the area of Leavy Avenue and South Fourth Street. Police arrived in the area but were unable to locate the animal.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
Police were dispatched to assist DuBois EMS with gaining access to a patients apartment on East Long Avenue. Upon arrival, police made contact with EMS and unlocked the door. Officers were advised no further assistance was needed.
———
Police were dispatched to the 200-block of West Long Ave. for a complaint of a stray dog running loose in the area. Upon arrival, officers searched the area with negative results for the dog. Officers located several people who were actively searching for the dog. Officers were advised that the woman was the owner of the dog.
———
Police were dispatched to check the welfare of a woman at the 500-block of Chestnut Avenue. Her neighbor called and stated that her vehicle trunk was open and there were groceries laying next to the door. He stated that he called her name but nobody answered. Upon our arrival, officers made contact with the woman and everything was okay and she did not need police assistance and thanked officers for checking on her. No further action was needed.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On July 31 at 4:27 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault that had occurred and a firearm that was discharged on Stifflertown Road, Burnside Township. Upon arrival on scene, police located an 89-year-old Cherry Tree man with minor injuries. The suspect, Wayne Koller, 67, of Cherry Tree, was taken into custody and placed in Clearfield County Jail. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday at 2:12 p.m., an unknown man entered The Painting Broad, North Front Street, Phililpsburg and stole a gray hippo pottery item. The man is approximately 6’3”, medium build, and has shoulder length brown hair and a beard. It is reported that this man often frequents the North Front Street area. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the PSP Rockview station at 355-7545.
———
On July 26 at 6:31 p.m., police responded to Presqueisle Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County for a report of a disturbance. Upon further investigation, a citation for disorderly conduct was filed against a 20-year-old Morrisdale man through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.