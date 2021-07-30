Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 7:26 a.m., a crash occurred on Interstate 80 near mile marker 127, Graham Township. Sheila M. Mendez, 37, of Jamestown N.Y. was driving when for unknown reasons she impacted the rear of a vehicle driven by James E. Miller, 50, of Millersburg, Ohio. Police were assisted on scene by the state Department of Transportation and Morrisdale Fire Co. The highway’s left lane was closed for approximately one hour.
———
On Wednesday at 10:23 p.m., a crash occurred as James F. Wray Jr., 82, of Suffield, Conn. failed to maintain his lane of travel on I-80 west of Flegal Road near mile marker 115, Lawrence Township. Wray’s vehicle impacted multiple large rocks on the embankment then overturned. The occupants were injured and transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield and UPMC Altoona. Police were assisted on scene by Clearfield EMS and Lawrence Township Fire Department.
———
On Monday at 5:03 p.m., Richard Hollabaugh, 51, of Morrisdale allegedly sent messages to a 49-year-old Morrisdale woman stating he was going to cause serious harm to her. Hollabaugh was taken into custody on charges of terroristic threats and harassment and placed in Clearfield County Jail.
———
On July 20 at 10:40 a.m., a 57-year-old West Decatur woman reported her identity was compromised and a fraudulent benefit claim was opened through her employer without her permission.
———
On July 13 at 10:03 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress on West Hannah Street, Woodward Township. Upon arrival, it was found that Shannon Irwin, 32, of Houtzdale had pushed in a window mounted AC unit then crawled through the bedroom window. The home’s owners, a 36-year-old Houtzdale woman and a 31-year-old Houtzdale man, were home asleep in the bedroom at the time. They contacted PSP Clearfield and kept her in the house until troopers arrived. Upon arrival, Irwin was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail to be arraigned. Charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and public intoxication were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On July 4 at 6 p.m., Melissa Rae Ostrom, 30, of Morrisdale punched and shoved a 55-year-old Winburne man during an altercation on Sawmill Road, Cooper Township.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Friday at 9 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on South Second Street involving a tractor trailer and a small pickup. As a result of the investigation, it was determined that the pickup attempted to pass the tractor trailer as it was making a right turn into the Family Dollar. No injuries were reported.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On July 23, police investigated a Pennsylvania unemployment scam involving a 32-year-old Mahaffey woman as victim.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.