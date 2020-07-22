Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

On July 17 at 12:03 a.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance involving William Holes, 48, of Irvona and a 43-year-old Coalport woman on the 700-block of Berwinsdale Road, Chest Township. A non-traffic citation was filed against Holes through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On Monday at 5:43 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop for a stop sign violation on West Locust Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.

Through investigation, a vehicle search was conducted and prescription pills were located in the vehicle when the driver was not prescribed such pills. The driver, a 42-year-old Philipsburg man, was arrested for drug possession. Charges will be filed at a later date.

Tags