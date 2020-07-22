Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On July 17 at 12:03 a.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance involving William Holes, 48, of Irvona and a 43-year-old Coalport woman on the 700-block of Berwinsdale Road, Chest Township. A non-traffic citation was filed against Holes through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 5:43 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop for a stop sign violation on West Locust Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.
Through investigation, a vehicle search was conducted and prescription pills were located in the vehicle when the driver was not prescribed such pills. The driver, a 42-year-old Philipsburg man, was arrested for drug possession. Charges will be filed at a later date.