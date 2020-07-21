Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Friday at 12:44 p.m., a dispute over the property line between two Race Street residences escalated to a verbal altercation between neighbors, including an 87-year-old Clearfield man, 27-year-old Clearfield man, and 28-year-old Clearfield woman, and alleged trespassing and threatening on the part of one of the men involved. Citations were filed due to this incident.
On July 3, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the driver fled from officers, leading them on a pursuit in the area of Industrial Park Road. The motorcycle led officers off road and the pursuit was terminated. After investigation, the driver was able to be identified as 27-year-old Shay Witherite of Hyde. Charges have been filed at Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office against Witherite for fleeing and eluding as well as other offenses.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
July 20
Officers investigated multiple 911 hang up calls from a Hanes Drive residence. It was found to be a child playing with a phone.
Officers received a report of a vehicle that was hit by a 27-year-old Reynoldsville woman in the DuBois Mall parking lot. The woman did provide Mall Security with her information, then left the scene.
An 18-year-old Reynoldsville woman reported that her 37-year-old mother took the vehicle she was using, that still had her personal belongings in it, and was refusing to give them back.
False alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
July 19
False alarm at CNB Bank
July 18
False alarm at JC Penney
Blinker Sheetz employees reported there as a man passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot. Upon arrival officers were able to wake the 28-year-old DuBois man up and communicate with him. He said he fell asleep in the parking lot the previous evening after getting some food in the store. The situation was handled without incident.
A Treasure Lake resident reported someone charged over $5,000 on her credit card without permission.
Officers received multiple calls to a Kilmer Road residence for a domestic dispute between the 52-year-old home owner and her 23-year-old nephew who was refusing to move out of the house. Officer handled the situation without incident.
July 17
Officers received a report of a young child in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Upon arrival, officers learned the child was 10 years old, and was outside the vehicle. The situation was handled without incident.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Monday at 10:20 a.m., police responded to the 500-block of Bethlehem Hill Road, Mahaffey Borough, for a report of a physical altercation that took place between a 26-year-old Mahaffey man and a 17-year-old Mahaffey male juvenile. Both individuals were charged with harassment.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 1 a.m., Terry Smith, 46, of Munson was observed committing multiple traffic violations while traveling on Winburne Munson Road, Cooper Township. A traffic stop was initiated and Smith accelerated and began to flee. Smith traveled to the intersection of Forest Road and Sawmill Road where he traveled into a wooded area and over a hillside. Smith lost control as he traveled down the hillside and was subsequently apprehended. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.