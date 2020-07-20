Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Police were asked to check the welfare of a Williams Street resident after he had not been heard from for a few days. Police did make contact with the resident and found him to be okay.
———
Police were dispatched to Nichols Street and West Front Street as the traffic light was malfunctioning causing a large traffic jam. Police assisted with traffic control until the fire department and fire police arrived on scene.
———
Police arrested a man along East Fifth Street after he was found to have an active warrant for his arrest through the Clearfield County Sheriffs Office. The man was transported to the jail on the warrant.
———
Police arrested a man for Driving Under the Influence after police observed him passing a vehicle in a no passing lane, running a steady red-light and speeding. The man was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
———
Police served a Protection From Abuse Order on an East Market Street resident.
———
A wallet was turned into police after it was found along East Ninth Street. The wallet contained a license and other identifying information. Police are attempting to return the wallet to the owner.
———
Police were called for a dog bite that occurred along North Fifth Street.
———
Police responded to McBride Street for a report of an elderly woman yelling for help and attempting to flag down motorists. While police were responding it was learned the woman had been picked up.
———
Police assisted Clearfield EMS along North Fifth Street.
———
Police responded to West Sixth Avenue for a report of a hit and run. It was reported that a vehicle had backed into another vehicle and left the scene causing damage to the rear bumper.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with an incident along Route 879. A woman was found to have an active warrant from the Dubois City Police Department. Clearfield Police transported the woman to the jail on the warrant.
———
Police responded with Clearfield EMS several times to a residence along Turnpike Avenue. It was found the woman was suffering from mental health issues. The woman was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
———
Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle along McBride Street. Police arrived on scene and found a man slumped over in the driver seat unresponsive. Police were unable to awake him and found the doors to be locked and windows up. Police used force to gain entry into the vehicle to retrieve the man. Police administered Narcan to the man while awaiting EMS. Prior to being transported the hospital the man regained consciousness. Police are awaiting blood results on the man.
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to Snappy’s to meet with a complainant related to harassment due to not wearing a mask, however, the complainant was not able to be located at the store.
———
Police located a woman urinating in public at Irvin Park. The woman was advised that she would be receiving a citation as there are portable toilets in the park area.
———
Police were contacted concerning a possible trespassing complaint, however, learned that there was no trespassing issue occurring.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
On Saturday at 11:16 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop for a summary traffic violation on U.S. Route 322, Sandy Township. While speaking with the driver, a 31-year-old Luthersburg man, signs of impairment were observed and a moderate odor of alcohol was evident on his breath. He was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence along with other summary traffic charges. A 30-year-old DuBois man was a passenger in the vehicle and found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia and had an arrest warrant. Charges to be filed at Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
July 18
At 11:03 a.m., the DuBois City Police received its first of multiple reports of vehicles being broken into overnight on Love Street. The vehicles were all unlocked overnight and multiple items were taken from the vehicles. The investigation continues and police want to remind everyone to make sure they lock the doors to their vehicles.
———
At 11:46 a.m., police were dispatched to a residential Burglar Alarm going off at a residence on the 300-block of South Main Street. Upon the arrival of police, they made contact with the owner and found everything to be okay.
———
At 11:50 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence on Luther Avenue for the report of a woman yelling. Upon the arrival of police, they made contact with the woman who was inside her vehicle smoking marijuana. Upon a further investigation the woman stated that she and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument. She stated that he then left the residence and was no longer there. Charges are pending on the woman for the drug violations.
———
At 7:19 p.m. hours, police were dispatched to a hit and run accident that occurred on Susquehanna Street. A Ford Esacpe was parked legally on the roadway when it was backed into by a white Chevrolet Silverado. Witnesses stated that the Silverado left the scene and was last seen on West DuBois Avenue. After completing their investigation and receiving the statements from the witnesses, police were able to find the owner and driver of the Silverado. Multiple traffic citations were filed against the driver of the Silverado for the traffic violations.
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On July 14 at 5:41 p.m., police investigated a theft in which a 45-year-old Philipsburg man had trail camera photographs of Brett Buchanan, 28, of Port Matilda taking several camping items from their campsite on the 500-block of Dike Road, Rush Township, Centre County.