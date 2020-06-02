Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Tuesday at 8:52 a.m., a crash occurred on Windburne Munson Road at its intersection with Forest Road, Cooper Township. Alisha M. Shoffner, 37, of Morrisdale, was driving when her vehicle had brake issues and ran through the stop sign on Forest Road. Shoffner’s vehicle was struck by Gloria A. Gaines, 73, of Winburne. Gaines was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 10:23 p.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch with deployed airbags along Log Cabin Road. While en route, the caller updated that an unresponsive man was inside. Upon arrival, the man, Evan Thompson, 18, of Glen Richey, began to regain consciousness. Thompson was transported from the scene by Clearfield EMS and then transported by Life Flight to UMPC Altoona for treatment. It was determined that Thompson had drifted off the left roadside, lost control while trying to correct, and struck the bank on the right roadside before the vehicle came to rest. It was also determined that Thompson had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Charges are pending at this time.
———
On Thursday at 10:18 a.m., police responded to a report of a physical domestic at the BP Gas Station. Upon arriving on scene, it was discovered that Mark Hackett, 32, of Woodland, had been yelling at a 35-year-old Woodland woman in the parking lot. The woman then entered a car and Hackett continued to yell at her before entering the car and began striking the woman. Hackett then exited the vehicle and proceeded to yell and punch the woman’s window causing it to break. Hackett then fled the scene. The woman refused to cooperate with officers as she fled the scene as well. A non traffic citation for disorderly conduct was filed against Hackett.
———
On May 18, police received a report of a woman actively fighting with a man at Kwik Fill. Upon police arrival, the woman persisted in being disorderly, and it was found that she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The woman, Kristy L. Barnosky, 40, was taken to the Clearfield County Jail.
Curwensville Borough
Police were contacted concerning a man sleeping on a picnic table at Irvin Park. The man was located and found to be in possession of containers of alcohol. The man was advised to leave the premises and charges are pending.
———
Police responded to the Dollar General store for a reported retail theft incident where a woman took possession of a toothbrush and toothpaste, went into the store’s restroom, then concealed the items on her person and left the store.
———
Police were contacted concerning an incident of trespass where an individual along East Street had received a note on their vehicle concerning loud music the night prior.
———
Police responded to the area of State Street and River Street for a report of a man attempting to gain entry to vehicles in the intersection. The man was later located and the victims did not wish to prosecute the individual.
———
Police responded to an alarm at a Susquehanna Avenue address. The owners of the home were at the home and explained that there were no other concerns.
———
Police were contacted concerning a custody issue. A child had not been returned to their mother on time and the father was contacted and advised to return the child to the mother per the custody agreement.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.