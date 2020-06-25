Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 4:10 p.m., a 17-year-old Osceola Mills girl threw coffee on a 46-year-old Philipsburg woman in an incident on Wood Street, Decatur Township. Charges have been filed.
———
On Wednesday at 3:33 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Woodland Bigler Highway, Bradford Township. Upon investigation, a passenger in the vehicle, identified as a 43-year-old Clearfield woman, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed.
———
Police are investigating the theft of a tan 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, bearing PA registration ZPC2981. The truck was taken from the 800-block of Elizabeth Street, Beccaria Township, on June 23 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Anyone who sees this truck is asked to contact state olice at 857-3800.
———
On Tuesday, police located two dogs in an RV on Woodland Bigler Highway, Bradford Township.The dogs were found to have been without food or water for eight days. The dogs were transported to the SPCA. Charges are pending against Betsy Clark, 42, of Grampian through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 8:25 a.m., Jared Matthew Ledbetter, 18, was found to have in his possession a can of Keystone light beer on Bowmans Hill Road. A non-traffic citation was filed at Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Saturday at 12:11 a.m., a 42-year-old Northern Cambria man was stopped for a summary traffic violation on the 1100-block of Town Road, New Washington Borough. Upon further investigation, the man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges will be filed pending blood results.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On June 15 at 4:02 a.m., a crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 near Flat Rock Road, Worth Township, Centre County. This crash occurred as Michelle N. Weaver, 32, of Philipsburg was driving at a high rate of speed on Route 322 when she lost control and left the roadway impacting a large embankment. Weaver’s vehicle was disabled as a result of the collision. Weaver was suspected to have a minor injury and was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment.