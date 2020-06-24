Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police were assisted by Rescue Hose and Ladder Company with a disabled motorist on Route 879 for traffic control.
———
Police responded to a local business in which individuals were to be acting strange and appeared to be under the influence.
One woman was arrested due to warrants through Lawrence Township Police and the other was released to a family member.
———
Police were contacted concerning a stolen vehicle and determined that the incident was unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The complainant then called back stating the vehicle was back and did not wish to pursue charges.
———
Police responded to a Bloomington Avenue address to conduct a welfare check. The individuals were located and nothing out of the ordinary was located.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
June 22
A 67-year-old Broad Street resident reported that her vehicle was taken from in front of her home. On-Star was able to locate the vehicle near Punxsutawney.
State Police assisted in recovering and processing the vehicle before it was returned to the owner. Investigation continues.
———
A Judge Road resident reported that her neighbor’s dog was left inside all day while the neighbor was at work.
———
Treasure Lake Security reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Bimini Beach. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
Officers responded to a report of a 911 hang up call at the S&T Bank in the DuBois Mall. The call was accidental.
———
A 34-year-old Hungry Hollow Road resident reported that her 70-year-old neighbor continually shows up at her house when her boyfriend is not home. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A 56-year-old Blinker Parkway man reported that his ex-girlfriend is continually texting him. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
Officers pulled over a vehicle on Bee Line Highway and discovered the 23-year-old driver had multiple warrants for his arrest. In the process of taking the man into custody, officers found drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamine and weapons, including a firearm. The Ridgway man was transported to CCJ. Charges filed.
June 23
A 47-year-old Luthersburg man was attempting to back his trailer into the Verizon Wireless parking lot on Shaffer Road, when he hit the front of a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old DuBois woman. Minor damage and no injuries reported.
———
Officers received a report of a minor accident on Bee Line Highway in front of United Electric. The drivers had exchanged information and left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.