Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

On March 22 at 6:59 p.m., police were dispatched to Haupt Street, Irvona Borough for a report of a domestic incident. Upon police arrival, Russell Pratt, 44, of Irvona became aggressive with troopers and was taken into custody for resisting arrest. Pratt was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for medical evaluation.

———

On March 9 at 10:58 a.m., Dewey Smallwood, 52, of Woodland was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance on Burkett Road, Bradford Township. Charges have been filed.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

Police responded to a Thompson Street address for a report of theft of property. This investigation continues.

———

A suspicious woman was reported on State Street.

———

Police were made aware of a suspicious woman on Walnut Street and Meadow Street. The woman was allegedly hiding behind a sign. The woman was gone prior to police arrival.

———

Police responded to the Commons for a reported domestic dispute. Police handled the incident at the scene.

———

A Susqeuhanna Avenue residence reported a possible scam with Direct TV. Police are reminding the public to not give out personal information or credit card information over the phone without first verifying the company.

———

It was reported an unknown individual is gaining access to unlocked vehicles and removing items. The public is advised to lock their vehicles. Anyone with information please contact Curwensville police at 765-1533 or 236-3858.

———

Police assisted Curwensville Ambulance with a cardiac arrest.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

Tags

Trending Food Videos