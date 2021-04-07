Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On March 22 at 6:59 p.m., police were dispatched to Haupt Street, Irvona Borough for a report of a domestic incident. Upon police arrival, Russell Pratt, 44, of Irvona became aggressive with troopers and was taken into custody for resisting arrest. Pratt was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for medical evaluation.
———
On March 9 at 10:58 a.m., Dewey Smallwood, 52, of Woodland was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance on Burkett Road, Bradford Township. Charges have been filed.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a Thompson Street address for a report of theft of property. This investigation continues.
———
A suspicious woman was reported on State Street.
———
Police were made aware of a suspicious woman on Walnut Street and Meadow Street. The woman was allegedly hiding behind a sign. The woman was gone prior to police arrival.
———
Police responded to the Commons for a reported domestic dispute. Police handled the incident at the scene.
———
A Susqeuhanna Avenue residence reported a possible scam with Direct TV. Police are reminding the public to not give out personal information or credit card information over the phone without first verifying the company.
———
It was reported an unknown individual is gaining access to unlocked vehicles and removing items. The public is advised to lock their vehicles. Anyone with information please contact Curwensville police at 765-1533 or 236-3858.
———
Police assisted Curwensville Ambulance with a cardiac arrest.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.