Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
While on patrol, police observed an unattended burn barrel that contained large flames. Police extinguished the flames.
While police were at their station, a heavily intoxicated man arrived. When police went to speak with the man outside the station, the man collapsed. It is believed that the man was under the influence of multiple controlled substances. The man was transported to the hospital by EMS.
Police received a report of criminal mischief at a residence. Due to marks along the entry way, it is believed that an unknown individual was attempting to gain access to the residence but failed.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at 0DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
On Thursday, a 26-year-old DuBois woman reported that while her vehicle was parked on Arnold Avenue, all four of her tires were slashed. She has not seen the vehicle since January and does not know who would have damaged them. Estimated loss was approximately $500.
On Thursday, a Sher De Lin Road resident reported that an unknown male had been wandering around the neighborhood, and had gone to one residence demanding toilet paper.
On Thursday, a tractor trailer driver reported someone hit and damaged his truck while he was asleep inside, then left the scene.
On Thursday, officers received a report of a 911 hang up call from a dead cell phone at a South Brady Street residence. It was determined to be accidental.
On Wednesday, employees of Long John Silvers reported a 29-year-old former employee called the restaurant approximately 50 times in one day. Investigation continues.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.