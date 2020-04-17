State Police at Clearfield
A 30-year-old West Decatur woman reported she agreed to sell a Samsung Galaxy watch via the internet on Penns Woods on Wednesday. She sent the watch to the buyer via the U.S. Postal Service and was to be paid using PayPal but the buyer never did. The buyer allegedly lives in Columbus Mississippi. The investigation continues.
———
Wednesday, state police investigated an incident of harassment. Rosanna Ishler, 23, of Lanse, and Justin Lutz, 26, of Munson, pushed and struck each other at 1186 Maple Street, Cooper Township. Lutz then refused to leave Ishler’s residence. Both received citations.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On April 6, at 3:28 p.m. Robert Ruff, 30, of Falls Creek, was driving a 2012 Ford Escape on Airport Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The vehicle then crossed over the southbound lane, went into a ditch and traveled 55-feet before coming to a rest.
Ruff was not wearing a seat belt. He was transported by DuBois EMS Ambulance SVC to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
Also assisting on the scene was the Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Company.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.