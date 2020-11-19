Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Oct. 15, a theft of clothes from a 14-year-old DuBois girl on Ponderosa Drive, Huston Township, was reported to PSP DuBois. After contact with both parties involved, the clothes were returned to the girl.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Between Nov. 14 at 11:30 p.m. and Nov. 15 at 3:30 a.m., an incident of criminal mischief occurred at the Rebelz Adult Entertainment Club, Spruce Road, Snow Shoe Township. A 28-year-old Moshannon woman had her driver’s side front tired slashed, drivers side mirror broken, and drivers side front window smashed out, causing an estimated $250 in damages. Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP Rockview at 355-7545.
On Nov. 14 at 9:53 a.m., a crash occurred on Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County. Saeed A. Parvin, 28, of Houtzdale was driving when a deer traveled from a southernly direction to a northerly direction. Parvin struck the deer and the deer ran off into the woods. The vehicle traveled approximately a quarter of a mile before pulling into a rest area. Parvin did not suffer any injuries.