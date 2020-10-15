Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Sunday at 5:08 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on I-80 West, Sandy Township. Brandon Smith, 30, of Youngstown, Ohio displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
He was subsequently placed under arrest for driving under the influence.
Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.