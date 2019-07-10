When NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup Series made its first stop of the season at Pocono Raceway early last month for the Pocono 400, the racing was largely uneventful with minimal passing.
Even race winner Kyle Busch noted the lack of passing opportunities, saying: “I think I passed one car today. I don’t know if anybody else passed on the race track for the lead like that. If so, then maybe this package is awesome. But that’s all I know.”
While Busch was blaming the rules package, which features more downforce and less horsepower in the cars, for the lack of passing, Pocono Raceway decided to see what it could to make the racing at the so-called Tricky Triangle more entertaining.
On Wednesday, Pocono announced it will add traction compound in all three corners in time for the July 28 Gander RV 400 race.
According to a release, the traction compound, also known as PJ1, will be applied to the third lane in the first turn, the second lane in Turn 2 and the third lane in Turn 3.
“Pocono Raceway will always do everything we can to put our fans first,” Pocono Raceway CEO Nick Igdalsky said.
“The addition of the traction compound in all three turns should allow for more side-by-side racing in the corners with more lane choice for drivers. In the end, we want fans attending and watching on NBCSN to see a competitive and enjoyable race.”
Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, agreed that the goal is to enhance the racing experience for the drivers and fans.
“We are constantly looking at ways to improve racing across all tracks and series,” Miller said.
“After conversations with our drivers, teams, and Goodyear, we felt that the application of PJ1 in all three corners at Pocono would help put on the best race for our fans.”
Alex Bowman, a Hendrick Motorsports driver who recently earned his first Cup victory, is excited about the addition to the track.
“As long as it gets worked in and it works as desired, it’s going to be great for racing at Pocono,” Bowman said. “At that place, you’re asking a race car to do so many different things. Nobody’s car really drives very well. If you take all the air off the car, it gets worse. It has been a one-groove race track that hasn’t really widened out since they paved it [in 2011]. If the traction compound widens the race track, the racing is going to be great.”